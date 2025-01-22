Detective: Spray at scene shortly before police

COLFAX — Investigators confirmed Jacob Spray was at the scene the day an alleged murder occurred in Pullman last March by using his phone’s GPS data.

The Pullman man’s murder trial continued for its second week Tuesday at Whitman County Superior Court. The day was spent supplying testimonies and evidence that corroborated 37-year-old Jacob Spray’s whereabouts leading up to the death of 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray.

Pullman Police Department Detective TJ Cornish, who specializes in cellphone and computer forensics, shared his findings from analyzing Spray’s and Wilson-Spray’s devices.

Cornish said authorities can pinpoint a phone’s location by reviewing Google Maps’ logged coordinates and cellphone tower connections when calls are made.

The Google Maps record presented in court places Spray at Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman from around 5:20-6:35 p.m. This was shortly before Pullman police officers responded to a trailer within the park a little after 6:50 p.m., where they found Wilson-Spray dead inside.

The log also reveals Spray’s location on Northwest Cleveland Street five minutes after leaving the mobile court. Cellular tower signals picked up a call he made north of Greyhound Way, an area Cornish said covers his apartment on Turner Drive.

Surveillance videos at University of Idaho were also shown in court to spot Spray’s vehicle arriving and leaving work that day.