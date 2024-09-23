Washington State coach Jake Dickert is a confident guy.

That’s why it was of little surprise when Dickert called quarterback John Mateer “the best quarterback on the West Coast.”

“I just believe in John, and I get to see John every day,” Dickert said. “There’s a unique talent, there’s a unique personality, I think there’s a really special drive, and I’m very biased.”

Now, we shouldn’t question Dickert’s grasp of geography. I am sure that the 41-year-old WSU coach from Wisconsin is aware that Oregon is on the West Coast.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel would be the popular pick for best West Coast QB by virtue of him leading the undefeated No. 1 team in the nation.

This blind comparison will not be that blind to those who understand the particular strengths of both quarterbacks:

Through nine games, “Player A” has scored 33 touchdowns (22 passing, 11 rushing) for the second most TDs in the country. He has completed 166-of-266 passes (62.4%) for 2,332 yards and 22 passing touchdowns with six interceptions. He has rushed for 630 rushing yards on 137 carries and 11 TDs.

“Player B” has scored 28 touchdowns (22 passing, six rushing) and completed 237-of-320 passes (74.1%) for 2,848 yards and 22 passing touchdowns with five interceptions. He has 148 rushing yards on 43 attempts and six TDs.

Who would you pick?

Player B is the more prolific passer, but Player A is the clear dual threat.

It was probably not hard to guess that Mateer — a sophomore who scored two rushing touchdowns in the Apple Cup earlier this season, both of 20-plus yards — is Player A. He has led the Cougs to an 8-1 record so far this season.

Gabriel — a senior who has 516 more passing yards than Mateer and has completed nearly 12% more of his passes with 54 more attempts — is Player B. He has the Ducks at 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the NCAA.

Side-by-side, the two West Coast QB’s numbers are both impressive, but Gabiel would seem to take the cake as “the best” given the context of most of his numbers coming against Big Ten opponents while Mateer and the WSU Cougars have played six Mountain West schools, Texas Tech, Washington and Portland State.

Looking at the tape, the 23-year-old Heisman contender has looked the part, making plenty of difficult deep throws. It is true that he is surrounded by four and five-star offensive linemen and skill players, but it is also true that he has faced a Big Ten schedule, including No. 2 Ohio State.

What makes this comparison particularly interesting is a common opponent two weeks apart in now-No. 13 Boise State.

Gabriel completed 18-of-21 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Oregon’s 37-34 win over Boise State on Sept. 7. He was sacked four times and only ran the ball seven other times for a net loss of 15 yards.

With WSU’s rushing attack nullified by a dominant Boise State front seven, Mateer had more completions than Gabriel had throws versus the Broncos, completing 26-of-37 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He was sacked eight times and his 10 other carries resulted in a net gain of 62 yards and a touchdown.

Gabriel rose to the biggest moment of Oregon’s season so far, accounting for over 350 yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) versus Ohio State on Oct. 12.

The argument than can boil down to Gabriel having the resume of “the best QB on the West Coast” and Mateer being the best “dual-threat” QB on the West Coast.