Washington State coach Jake Dickert is a confident guy.
That’s why it was of little surprise when Dickert called quarterback John Mateer “the best quarterback on the West Coast.”
“I just believe in John, and I get to see John every day,” Dickert said. “There’s a unique talent, there’s a unique personality, I think there’s a really special drive, and I’m very biased.”
Now, we shouldn’t question Dickert’s grasp of geography. I am sure that the 41-year-old WSU coach from Wisconsin is aware that Oregon is on the West Coast.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel would be the popular pick for best West Coast QB by virtue of him leading the undefeated No. 1 team in the nation.
This blind comparison will not be that blind to those who understand the particular strengths of both quarterbacks:
Through nine games, “Player A” has scored 33 touchdowns (22 passing, 11 rushing) for the second most TDs in the country. He has completed 166-of-266 passes (62.4%) for 2,332 yards and 22 passing touchdowns with six interceptions. He has rushed for 630 rushing yards on 137 carries and 11 TDs.
“Player B” has scored 28 touchdowns (22 passing, six rushing) and completed 237-of-320 passes (74.1%) for 2,848 yards and 22 passing touchdowns with five interceptions. He has 148 rushing yards on 43 attempts and six TDs.
Who would you pick?
Player B is the more prolific passer, but Player A is the clear dual threat.
It was probably not hard to guess that Mateer — a sophomore who scored two rushing touchdowns in the Apple Cup earlier this season, both of 20-plus yards — is Player A. He has led the Cougs to an 8-1 record so far this season.
Gabriel — a senior who has 516 more passing yards than Mateer and has completed nearly 12% more of his passes with 54 more attempts — is Player B. He has the Ducks at 10-0 and ranked No. 1 in the NCAA.
Side-by-side, the two West Coast QB’s numbers are both impressive, but Gabiel would seem to take the cake as “the best” given the context of most of his numbers coming against Big Ten opponents while Mateer and the WSU Cougars have played six Mountain West schools, Texas Tech, Washington and Portland State.
Looking at the tape, the 23-year-old Heisman contender has looked the part, making plenty of difficult deep throws. It is true that he is surrounded by four and five-star offensive linemen and skill players, but it is also true that he has faced a Big Ten schedule, including No. 2 Ohio State.
What makes this comparison particularly interesting is a common opponent two weeks apart in now-No. 13 Boise State.
Gabriel completed 18-of-21 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Oregon’s 37-34 win over Boise State on Sept. 7. He was sacked four times and only ran the ball seven other times for a net loss of 15 yards.
With WSU’s rushing attack nullified by a dominant Boise State front seven, Mateer had more completions than Gabriel had throws versus the Broncos, completing 26-of-37 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
He was sacked eight times and his 10 other carries resulted in a net gain of 62 yards and a touchdown.
Gabriel rose to the biggest moment of Oregon’s season so far, accounting for over 350 yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) versus Ohio State on Oct. 12.
The argument than can boil down to Gabriel having the resume of “the best QB on the West Coast” and Mateer being the best “dual-threat” QB on the West Coast.
There’s also the matter of whether to include Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as a “West Coast” quarterback.
Sanders’ passing numbers are closer to Gabriel than Mateer. The senior has completed nearly as many passes (250) as Mateer has thrown (266). The Colorado QB has completed 250-of-343 (72.9%) of his passes for 2,882 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Sanders has taken 28 sacks, Mateer has taken 25 and Gabriel has taken just 10.
With those 28 sacks counted as part of Sanders’ 70 rushing attempts, he has a net loss of 2 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Dickert, as he admitted, is of course biased and is going to advocate for his guys, especially Mateer. Full public support could certainly be a factor in Mateer’s inevitable decision to either stay in Pullman or transfer somewhere else for more name, image and likeness money, a better offensive line and a better shot at the College Football Playoff, especially when WSU will be playing one of the more unique college football schedules in 2025, the final year before the reformed Pac-12 begins.
That said, Gabriel is 23 years old and is in his sixth year as a starter. Sanders is 22 years old and in his fourth year as a starter.
Mateer is 20 years old and is in his third year of college football, his first as a starter. He is vastly less experienced than the other two and while that does not give him a free ride to surpassing them for our superficial “Best QB on the West Coast” award, it does provide an essential context to admiring the incredible season that the third-year sophomore from Little Elm, Texas, has accomplished.
All this in a year of extreme upheaval in which WSU was thrown astray in the seas of conference realignment, along with NIL and the transfer portal still being in their infancy, which has led to an increasingly volatile environment of tampering and back-door recruiting.
Gabriel and Sanders already navigated those waters to land at their final destinations. Mateer is still in the midst of his college football journey.
“I’m sure there’s tons of distractions, you know. I mean, I’m sure our roster is the most scouted roster in the country,” Dickert said. “So to have him handle everything that’s coming his way, and to be able to perform this way and give everything like he does to his teammates, that’s why I say that. ... He’s a unique blend of talent, and I think he utilizes every skill set that he has.”
Dicket is right. If you were to grade QBs based on a holistic view of their talent, performance (winning) and environment/resources, Mateer would probably grade pretty high.
Higher than Gabriel? In my opinion ... yes.
Gabriel has clearly been the better passer, but Mateer’s talent and impact as a first-time starter is undeniable.
It is only right that Mateer is trailing Miami QB Cam Ward, who he backed up for the last two years when Ward was at Wazzu, for the most touchdowns in the country.
Ward is leading the country in passing with 3,494 yards with 32 passing touchdowns to six interceptions.
“I think John Mateer is one of the best 10 quarterbacks in the country,” Dickert said. “I think he’s the best quarterback on the West Coast in my opinion. And I say that very firmly. So I think he’s going to continue to grow and get better.”
Dickert said that he remains impressed at the tape that Mateer continues to post. He pointed to his second-half touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kyle Williams, in which Mateer found Williams in the back of the end zone and delivered a pinpoint accurate throw in the team’s 49-28 win over Utah State on Saturday.
Mateer’s arm continues to impress and while the deep ball and decision-making were hit or miss toward the beginning of the season, Mateer’s recent games versus some of the weaker defenses in the Mountain West have provided ample opportunity for the gunslinger to flash his capability.
Dickert said he is impressed by how Mateer has stepped up into Ward’s shoes. Ward leads the nation with 35 total touchdowns. Right behind him is his former backup Mateer with 33.
So, is Mateer “the best QB on the West Coast?” Sure, why not. And if he is not this year, he may soon be. If Mateer is not the best QB on the West Coast next year, it will be because he no longer plays on the West Coast. The skill, talent, leadership and drive are all there.
