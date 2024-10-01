Dickert sets Cougs’ standard of accountability

Jake Dickert has said it before: “Winning masks mistakes.”

However, even the wildest Washington State Cougar football win in years could not mask a series of on-field mistakes and questionable coaching decisions which led the 13.5-point favorite WSU Cougars to the brink of defeat to the San Jose State Spartans.

“I told (San Jose State) coach (Ken) Niumatalolo that I got outcoached tonight, and our guys pulled it through,” Dickert said after the Cougars’ 54-52 double overtime win Sept. 20. “The players won this game. The players went out there and made the plays. The players kept believing. They went out there and gritted it out. And I’m really proud of this football team.

“We will be better because we went through this tonight. I will be a better football coach for these guys because of what we went through tonight.”

Dickert said he points to two lost possessions in the special teams game and the strategy in the first overtime period, which led to WSU quarterback John Mateer turning the ball over with the Cougars in field goal range with the chance to win the game with any score, as his mistakes.

Not only did the WSU coach publicly criticize himself, he gave his players the credit for securing the win.

The cinematic recap of the game that WSU posted on social media, includes a clip of a raw Dickert praising his team for believing and pulling out the improbable comeback.

“That’s you guys, that’s player led,” Dickert said in the clip. “I didn’t deliver for you and you guys picked me up.”

That same cinematic rewind opens with a clip of a pregame team meeting in which Dickert reads senior wide receiver Kyle Williams’ answer to a question WSU’s coaching staff posed on Aug. 1.

“What does our team need to do to be its best?”

“We need to be player-led, not coach-fed,” Williams’ wrote.

The Spartans took some air out of an early 7-0 WSU lead with a 66-yard touchdown run and stomped on the deflated balloon with a successful onside kick that they turned into a 10-7 lead.

WSU lost another chance at points when kicker Dean Janikowski lined up for a field goal later in the game and faked it, gaining 5 yards before being tackled well short of the first down marker on fourth-and-11. Dickert took the blame for the decision that lost the Cougs a shot at more points.

SJSU shut out the Cougs 21-0 in the third quarter to lead by 14 before WSU scored 19 unanswered points to reclaim the lead. Emmett Brown, last year’s third-string WSU QB turned SJSU starter, led the Spartans to the end zone in the final minute of the game and the Cougs’ had their backs against the wall.

Williams had dropped several would-be home run balls during the game, but with the Cougs needing three points with 26 seconds left in regulation, he was the chosen target and came up big, reeling in a 32-yard pass from Mateer up the left sideline. Janikowski sank the game-tying 52-yard field goal to force overtime.

In OT, the Spartans and Cougars traded interceptions, then touchdowns, then it was Mateer who scrambled for the 2-point conversion and WSU senior edge Quinn Roff who sacked Brown, his former high school teammate and WSU roommate, on the Spartans’ 2-point attempt to seal the Wazzu win.

Dickert said Friday was the first time under his tenure that the Cougs overcame a fourth quarter deficit to win. Dickert was previously 0-10 when trailing in the fourth quarter. Now, he’s 1-10.