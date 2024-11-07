Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsNovember 7, 2024

Dieu and Din-Mbuh anchor the Cougars’ trenches

The interior offensive and defensive linemen have been efficient for a 7-1 WSU squad

Sam Taylor
Offensive lineman Brock Dieu pushes back against defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh during Washington State football’s first spring practice on March 21, 2023, in Pullman. The two veterans have become anchors for the Cougars’ O-line and D-line this season.
Offensive lineman Brock Dieu pushes back against defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh during Washington State football’s first spring practice on March 21, 2023, in Pullman. The two veterans have become anchors for the Cougars’ O-line and D-line this season.August Frank/Tribune
Washington State defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh grabs Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager for a sack in a game Oct. 19 at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Washington State defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh grabs Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager for a sack in a game Oct. 19 at Gesa Field in Pullman.August Frank/Tribune
Defensive lineman Nusi Malani fights against offensive lineman Brock Dieu during a Washington State fall camp practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Defensive lineman Nusi Malani fights against offensive lineman Brock Dieu during a Washington State fall camp practice at Rogers Field in Pullman.Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Washington State football program participated in an engineering challenge the Friday before playing Hawaii. So of course Brock Dieu, an offensive lineman and mechanical engineering major, won.

With the nickel boat challenge, WSU coach Jake Dickert split his team into small groups and challenged them to make a boat out of select supplies, like tape and paper, that could float and hold the most nickels.

“And no shocker, Brock Dieu built like a freaking barge loader that wouldn’t sink,” Dickert said. “So his team won. That means our education here in the engineering department is fantastic. He was talking to me after about the buoyancy of (what) he created which is way above my pay grade. But it’s just fun ... to do different things, to watch these guys compete.”

Dieu’s team included senior wide receiver Kyle Williams, freshman cornerback Warren Smith Jr. and a couple other guys each following Dieu’s lead.

“‘Tape? Yeah, got tape. Hey, I need this cut,’” Dickert said. “(Dieu) was like the surgeon. It was (a) fun thing to watch.”

Dieu has been holding up his end of the bargain as the Cougars’ starting right guard. The junior has allowed four pressures through eight games, none of them within the past three games, per Pro Football Focus.

He also holds his own in the classroom.

“You be where your feet are,” Dieu said. “When I’m at practice, I’m 100% invested. I don’t think about exams, I don’t think about studying, I don’t think about any of that. When I go to class, I’m 100% invested.”

Dieu said he uses an organized schedule and his friends and tutors to meet his goals.

The junior from Queen Creek, Ariz., has been one of many fixtures in an offensive line that has drawn criticism for failing to sustain a run game or consistently protect quarterback John Mateer.

However, the lack of stability has come mostly from the left guard position and a shift in right tackle. Christian Hilborn, a three-year starter along the offensive line, has had a tough task in front of him, filling in for last season’s 12-game starter Fa’alili Fa’amoe at right tackle and then shifting to left guard following his return.

Now, Hilborn is in a competition for the left guard job with junior Rod Tialavea, who started the season at left guard and did not necessarily achieve consistent results.

Fa’amoe has struggled a bit as he returns from a multi-month injury, but he has made consistent progress as he has returned to football shape.

“Brock Dieu’s been just fantastically consistent,” Dickert said. “(Devin) Kylany’s the heartbeat of that group and I think Esa (Pole), probably we’re not talking about it enough, how great of a season he’s been having, really proud of him.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Another anchor on the defensive side of the line

While WSU’s offensive line has been a position group on the rise, the defensive line had been historically solid for the Cougs, anchored for the last three seasons by NFL-bound edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.

However, sophomore defensive tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh has caught Coug fans (and WSU’s opponents’) attention by getting to the QB on his pass rushes and racking up the sacks.

Din-Mbuh garnered his first career sack versus Hawaii on Oct. 19 in a 1.5-sack day and tallied three more sacks versus San Diego State on Oct. 26.

How did the sophomore DT from Aledo, Texas, go from zero career sacks to 4.5 in two games?

“Just playing fast,” Din-Mbuh said. “These last couple of weeks the game has really slowed down.”

Din-Mbuh said that the drills that defensive line coach Pete Kaligis has provided have sharpened his understanding of the game and translated directly to in-game situations, allowing him to play with less hesitation.

Din-Mbuh has joined fellow interior starter David Gusta in making a difference for the Cougar defense. Gusta has tipped several passes and disrupted many more plays as a force to be reckoned with.

WSU’s interior defensive line has accounted for 6.5 of the Cougars’ 14 sacks through eight games with sophomore DT Khalil Laufau charting two.

Edges Andrew Edson (2.5), Raam Stevenson (two), Nusi Malani (one) and linebackers Keith Brown and Parker McKenna (one each) have provided the remaining 7.5 sacks.

“I don’t care where they come from, I like sacks,” WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “I think the whole group has improved their pass rush, there’s no doubt about that, but you’re seeing a lot of the production come from the interior.”

Dieu and Din-Mbuh have been crucial to WSU’s 7-1 start.

They will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when WSU hosts Utah State. The CW Network will broadcast the game.

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

Story Tags
washington state football
college sports
Related
SportsNov. 7
AREA ROUNDUP: 4 Bears, 2 Bengals land on IEL all-league team...
SportsNov. 6
Moreira, Vandals ready to up the tempo in ’24
SportsNov. 6
AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds advance to district title match in ...
SportsNov. 6
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9
Related
Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer
SportsNov. 6
Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer
COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused
SportsNov. 5
COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused
COMMENTARY: Four pressing questions as Cougs enter the season’s 4th quarter
SportsNov. 5
COMMENTARY: Four pressing questions as Cougs enter the season’s 4th quarter
AREA ROUNDUP: Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet
SportsNov. 3
AREA ROUNDUP: Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet
Trojan volleyball dynasty comes to an end
SportsNov. 3
Trojan volleyball dynasty comes to an end
Beavs halt Bears' improbable season in 4A state playoffs
SportsNov. 2
Beavs halt Bears' improbable season in 4A state playoffs
New coach, new look for WSU men’s hoops
SportsNov. 2
New coach, new look for WSU men’s hoops
Colfax’s McGaughy transfers to Central Valley
SportsNov. 2
Colfax’s McGaughy transfers to Central Valley
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy