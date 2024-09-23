MOSCOW — The sound of a thumping drum rang out on the University of Idaho campus Monday as Native American students gathered to celebrate their culture.

The traditional Indigenous music came from the student-led Vandal Nation Drum Group, which kicked off an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration outside the UI Student Union Building.

“We use this day as a platform to educate, to share about who we are as Native people,” said Steven Martin, the UI Native American Student Center director.

Standing in front of a raised tepee, Martin reminded the audience of the Native American lands that make up the state of Idaho. He said 11 tribes are represented by students on the UI campus and praised the university for supporting its Indigenous student population.

Native American Student Association president Nathan Tinno said many college campuses “don’t get anything like this.”

He told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that he hoped the people attending Monday’s event feel encouraged to learn more about Native Americans and their diverse backgrounds.

“I hope that they learn where they come from and the stories that come with it,” Tinno said.

Martin said Indigenous students still face challenges stemming from years of ignorance about indigenous people, but they remain resilient.