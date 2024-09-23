Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
StoriesSeptember 24, 2024

Duet among the trees

Cameron McGill, left, and Alli Curet rehearse duets Monday on the edge of the stage at East City Park in Moscow. McGill, who performs under the stage name The Widow Cameron, will perform November 2 at Mikey's Gyros, possibly including a duet.
Cameron McGill, left, and Alli Curet rehearse duets Monday on the edge of the stage at East City Park in Moscow. McGill, who performs under the stage name The Widow Cameron, will perform November 2 at Mikey's Gyros, possibly including a duet.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Cameron McGill, left, and Alli Curet rehearse duets Monday on the edge of the stage at East City Park in Moscow. McGill, who performs under the stage name The Widow Cameron, will perform Nov. 2 at Mikey’s Gyros, possibly including a duet.

Related
On the edge of their seats
StoriesSep. 23
On the edge of their seats
Team spirit
StoriesSep. 21
Team spirit
Reader Photo of the Day: Blue Angels
StoriesSep. 21
Reader Photo of the Day: Blue Angels
Kohberger’s first Ada County hearing next week; proceedings will be livestreamed
StoriesSep. 19
Kohberger’s first Ada County hearing next week; proceedings will be livestreamed
Work on Lenville Road Bridge near completion
StoriesSep. 19
Work on Lenville Road Bridge near completion
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
StoriesSep. 15
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
FIRST LOOK: Vandals dish up revenge to Great Danes
StoriesSep. 14
FIRST LOOK: Vandals dish up revenge to Great Danes
FIRST LOOK: WSU victorious in Apple Cup classic
StoriesSep. 14
FIRST LOOK: WSU victorious in Apple Cup classic
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy