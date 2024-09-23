Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning OC Moore named Saints head coach

NEW ORLEANS — Kellen Moore, who oversaw the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ‘ offense this season, has agreed to return to the site of his latest triumph as the next coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The 36-year-old Moore will join an organization that has been floundering since the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees and departure of Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season — the last of Brees’ career.

Their interest in Moore became increasingly evident as the club waited longer to fill its vacancy than any other NFL team seeking a new coach this year.

Moore was the only assistant coach on either Super Bowl team to be interviewed by New Orleans and thus the only candidate who, under league rules, could not be hired until after Sunday’s title game was played. The Saints announced their agreement with Moore on Tuesday.

Their decision mirrors that of several teams that have found success after hiring relatively young offensive coaches. They included the Los Angeles Rams with Sean McVay, Green Bay with Matt LaFleur, Miami with Mike McDaniel and Minnesota with 2024 AP Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell. All four of those coaches were hired while in their 30s.

“I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started,” Moore, whose formal introduction is scheduled for Thursday, said in a statement released by the club.

A standout college quarterback at Boise State, Moore had a six-year career as a practice squad or reserve QB with Detroit (2012-2014) and Dallas (2015-2017). He played in just three regular-season games, all with the Cowboys in 2015.

He moved into coaching in 2018 as a quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. He left Dallas to join the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 before moving to Philadelphia in 2024.

As a player at Boise State in 2007-11, Moore became the winningest quarterback in NCAA history with a 50-3 record in four seasons. The Prosser, Wash., native had undefeated regular seasons in 2008 and 2009 and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010.

While Moore tended to favor pass-heavy schemes in his early years as an NFL coordinator, he adapted when he joined the Eagles.

Recognizing Philadelphia’s strength as a running team — with its big, physical offensive line, star running back Saquon Barkley and mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts — Moore oversaw the NFL’s second-ranked ground game in 2024.