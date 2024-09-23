Ed groups: Reject ‘school choice’ proposals

BOISE — Unions for teachers, school boards and administrators are calling on state lawmakers to invest in public schools rather than proposals to help fund private schooling.

The Idaho Education Association, Idaho Association of School Administrators and Idaho School Boards Association held a news conference Monday at the Capitol to voice opposition to any proposed legislation that would allow state funds to go toward private tuition or homeschooling.

“It’s not too late to tell the legislators that Idaho does not have to touch this politically motivated stove to know that it’s hot, that the taxpayer burn is going to be huge, and it’s not going to go away,” said former Rep. Julie Yamamoto.

Yamamoto previously served as chairperson of the House Education Committee before she was defeated in the 2024 primary election; Yamamoto has staunchly opposed these types of “school choice” proposals, which would allow state funds to go toward private education.

Several of these kinds of school choice proposals have come forward the last few legislative sessions. None have advanced far, but there has been significant funding from the out-of-state group American Federation for Children in both lobbying and elections. Several incumbent lawmakers, including Yamamoto, lost their primary contests to opponents who favored these types of school choice programs.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little in his State of the State address said he was proposing $50 million for private “school choice” initiatives, although he did not specify what that might look like.

Caldwell educator and Idaho Education Association board member Melyssa Ferro gave several recommendations for uses of $50 million within the public school system, including funding more school counselors, more funding for school building maintenance, paying for the costs for special education and paying bilingual reports to serve students who have language barriers.

Major proposals in the private school choice arena are expected to be introduced this session.