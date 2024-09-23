Educators, parents call on Washington lawmakers to up school funding

Hundreds of Washington students, parents, teachers and other educators demonstrated at the state Capitol on Monday, calling for increased funding for the state’s public school system.

“We are here together, not to complain, not to beg, but because history is clear: to fund our future, we must fund education,” Danica Noble of the Washington State Parent Teacher Association, told the cheering crowd on the steps of the Temple of Justice.

Monday’s rally comes as lawmakers near a critical juncture in the legislative debate on education funding.

Three bills that would collectively boost funding for special education, student transportation and school operations by $2 billion in the next budget are awaiting action in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Each will need to be voted out of the committee by Feb. 28 to remain active this session. All three received public hearings on Feb. 11 but none had been scheduled for a vote as of Monday.

Speakers at the rally cited the need for additional dollars to better serve students, to pay for supplies and operations, and to ensure students can be transported to and from campuses if needed.

Kari Madden, a paraeducator in Tacoma schools for 18 years, said the role of professionals like herself is to “make learning accessible for our most vulnerable students.”

Paraeducators generally assist teachers with student instruction. But when working with special education students, the job can involve helping children with tube feeding, catheters, ostomy bags, or managing their emotions, said Madden, president of the Tacoma Federation of Education Support Professionals, American Federation of Teachers Local 461.

“We give them a way to communicate when they cannot speak, a way to access their classroom and building when they cannot walk,” she said. “This is an important career. We are educated professionals and our students and our families deserve our best, and we deserve a living wage.”

Many school districts across the state are struggling with the budgetary effects of rising costs and flat or declining enrollment. Layoffs, program cutbacks and school closures are being discussed in urban and rural communities.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is already keeping close watch on the finances of several cash-strapped districts.