Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction

Retired Clarkston ophthalmologist Richard Eggleston, who faced investigation by the Washington Medical Commission for sharing alleged COVID-19 misinformation, is part of a group of six plaintiffs who are again seeking intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The group has filed a lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Washington Medical Commission Executive Director Kyle Karinen.

The lawsuit stems from policies the Washington Medical Commission enacted sanctioning physicians who express public views that diverge from medical guidelines on COVID-19 treatment and prevention that are generally accepted by most major medical organizations.

Plaintiffs also include former professional basketball player John Stockton, who hosts a podcast where he opines on issues including COVID-19 health policy; Thomas Siler, a retired Washington internist; and Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine not-for-profit group founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Plaintiffs are represented by Kennedy, Richard Jaffe and Todd Richardson.

Richardson said he does not expect that the recent nomination of Kennedy by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services will affect the outcome of the case.

“Once he has that role, he no longer will be able to advocate in this case,” Richardson said. “It’ll be a sad loss, but I don’t think his nomination’s gonna change anything in the case.”

The group is now seeking an injunction by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas while waiting on a decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The request is the second time the group has sought an injunction by a U.S. Supreme Court justice pending the lower court’s decision. The same request was made to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagen, who blocked the request.