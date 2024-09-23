Events Roundup: An array for art lovers

This week’s collection of arts and culture happenings puts the spotlight on area artists and galleries. More options are in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Montana-based artist Gareth Curtiss, commissioned by the University of Idaho to create a bronze sculpture of the school’s Joe Vandal mascot, is sculpting a clay model of the piece this week on the Moscow campus.

Curtiss’ work continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda, 875 Perimeter Drive, and he’ll give a lecture, “The Art of Creating Bronze Sculpture,” from 6-7 p.m. today in the Teaching and Learning Center, in the same building.

Students, staff, alumni and community members can offer input while Curtiss works “to help ensure the scale model reflects the image and spirit of Joe Vandal, U of I’s mascot since 1956,” according to a UI news release.

A free artist talk by Lewis-Clark State College faculty member and filmmaker Jennifer Anderson is from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.

Anderson will speak about the pop-up film exhibit “#monalisa,” on display at the center through Feb. 15, which she directed with fellow filmmaker Vernon Lott.

The exhibit encourages viewers to contemplate how people consume art, such as Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Mona Lisa” painting, and the film, shot with a GoPro camera, “is an interrogation of the relationship between art and technology,” Anderson said.

The center’s gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

