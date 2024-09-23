Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 6, 2025

Events Roundup: An array for art lovers

Anonymous Author
Art pieces like this one by Catherine Temple, of Clarkston, will be featured at Clarkston's Valley Art Center during the gallery's annual Heart for Art fundraiser show.
Art pieces like this one by Catherine Temple, of Clarkston, will be featured at Clarkston's Valley Art Center during the gallery's annual Heart for Art fundraiser show.Catherine Temple
Art pieces like this one by Catherine Temple, of Clarkston, will be featured at Clarkston's Valley Art Center during the gallery's annual Heart for Art fundraiser show.
Art pieces like this one by Catherine Temple, of Clarkston, will be featured at Clarkston's Valley Art Center during the gallery's annual Heart for Art fundraiser show.Catherine Temple

This week’s collection of arts and culture happenings puts the spotlight on area artists and galleries. More options are in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

———

Montana-based artist Gareth Curtiss, commissioned by the University of Idaho to create a bronze sculpture of the school’s Joe Vandal mascot, is sculpting a clay model of the piece this week on the Moscow campus.

Curtiss’ work continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda, 875 Perimeter Drive, and he’ll give a lecture, “The Art of Creating Bronze Sculpture,” from 6-7 p.m. today in the Teaching and Learning Center, in the same building.

Students, staff, alumni and community members can offer input while Curtiss works “to help ensure the scale model reflects the image and spirit of Joe Vandal, U of I’s mascot since 1956,” according to a UI news release.

———

A free artist talk by Lewis-Clark State College faculty member and filmmaker Jennifer Anderson is from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.

Anderson will speak about the pop-up film exhibit “#monalisa,” on display at the center through Feb. 15, which she directed with fellow filmmaker Vernon Lott.

The exhibit encourages viewers to contemplate how people consume art, such as Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Mona Lisa” painting, and the film, shot with a GoPro camera, “is an interrogation of the relationship between art and technology,” Anderson said.

The center’s gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

———

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Art lovers can choose from pieces by more than 30 regional artists while supporting Clarkston’s Valley Art Center during the gallery’s annual Heart for Art fundraiser show, which opens with a reception from 4-7 p.m. Friday at 842 Sixth St.

More than 300 original 5-by-7-inch unframed paintings will be for sale for $40 each during the show, which continues through the end of the month. Julie Hartwig from Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will be at the reception with frames for purchase, and chocolates and beverages will be served.

Valley Art Center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

———

Lewiston photographer Ken Bonner, joined by his wife and assistant Teresa, will be on hand for a reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Lucidity Photography Gallery & Gift in Newberry Square, 800 Main St., Lewiston.

“The Photography of Ken Bonner” continues at Lucidity Photography through March 6.

Bonner, originally from Orofino, worked for 30 years as a logger around the Pacific Northwest and Alaska and for eight years at the Idaho Correctional Institution in Orofino, where he took inmate work crews out on various jobs and wildland fires, according to a Lucidity Photography news release. He retired in 2011 and later took up landscape and wildlife photography, starting with a cellphone attached to a spotting scope and eventually adding a camera.

His work has been featured at area shows and in the Lewiston Tribune (bit.ly/kenbonnertrib).

———

University of Idaho researcher Sydney Freeman Jr. will discuss the past, present and future of Black people in Latah County at 6 p.m. Tuesday during a free Zoom presentation titled “Black to the Future: Remembering That the Moral Arc of History is On Our Side.”

Freeman’s talk will be followed by a moderated discussion with Latah County Historical Society Executive Director Hayley Noble.

Registration is at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.

— Inland 360

Related
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Movie Review: ‘Companion’ explores humanity in an AI-powered...
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Netflix buys movie filmed in inland Northwest
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
This week’s movies
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
The Stream: Amy Schumer is expecting?
Related
Artist/artisan opportunities
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Artist/artisan opportunities
Book Review: Uncovering a conspiracy
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Book Review: Uncovering a conspiracy
Honoring the legend
Arts & EntertainmentFeb. 6
Honoring the legend
Review: ‘Open Socrates’ shows why philosophy isn’t a spectator sport
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Review: ‘Open Socrates’ shows why philosophy isn’t a spectator sport
Review: ‘Watson’ moves Holmes’ sidekick into medical drama spotlight
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Review: ‘Watson’ moves Holmes’ sidekick into medical drama spotlight
Events Roundup: Welcoming winter festivities
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Events Roundup: Welcoming winter festivities
Inland 360 readers, it’s your time to shine
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
Inland 360 readers, it’s your time to shine
The celebration must go on
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 30
The celebration must go on
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy