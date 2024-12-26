Events Roundup: Auld lang syne

We’re gearing up to ring in the new year, so we thought we’d share a few options below for celebrating.
Moscow-based band Plaid Raptor bridges the gap between Christmas and New Year’s with a holiday rock ’n’ roll set from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at John’s Alley Tavern, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
There’s a $7 cover for the 21+ event.
Andru Gomez will DJ and folks from the Montessori School of Pullman will lead crafts like hat-, crown- and glasses-making during Palouse Discovery Science Center’s New Year’s at Noon celebration, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman.
The family-friendly event is included with general admission tickets ($7.50 adults, $6 children, $6.50 seniors) and free for annual members.
A 21+ New Year’s Eve party starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday at MJ Barleyhoppers Brew House, 621 21st St., Lewiston
Rewind will play classic rock from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, and there will be party favors, drink specials, a balloon drop and a Champagne toast.
Information about dinner specials and reservations at the adjacent Meriwether’s Bistro is at meriwethersbistro.com and details about New Year’s Eve packages at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel are at hellscanyongrandhotel.com.
A Backstage New Year’s Eve party begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, with live music by Boise-based psych-garage rock band Moon Owl’s Mages, dancing, drinks and food.
Tickets for the all-ages event, $10, are at kenworthypac.square.site.
New Year’s at Inland Oasis starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday at 730 Pullman Road, No. 3, Moscow.
The free, all-ages event is billed as a chill night of board games, with games provided by Safari Pearl.
The Inland Oasis Center is located in the building next to Mod Pizza. The entrance for this event is on the back of the building facing A Street. !
