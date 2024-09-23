Events Roundup: Community and culture come together

Our new events calendar continues to grow as organizers add their listings online each day. You can explore arts and entertainment options online at inland360.com/events, where you also can upload your own coming events.

A virtual talk about food safety comes just in time for the holiday season, presented by Washington State University’s Common Reading Program.

Consumer food safety specialist Stephanie Smith, an assistant professor in the WSU School of Food Science, who also writes a monthly food safety column for The Scoop section in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, will share her expertise today at noon during a Zoom presentation that can be accessed at

commonreading.wsu.edu/calendar.

Smith, who conducts research on food safety and has a background in microbiology and environmental safety will discuss food preservation and safety, “highlighting that food ‘security’ includes the safety of food as well as its accessibility,” according to a WSU news release.

The WSU Common Reading Program book this year, being read by students and community members, is “How the Other Half Eats,” by sociologist and ethnographer Priya Fielding-Singh. Published in 2021, it explores dietary and nutritional disparities along class lines in the U.S.