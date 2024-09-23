Events Roundup: Community and culture come together

Our new events calendar continues to grow as organizers add their listings online each day. You can explore arts and entertainment options online at inland360.com/events, where you also can upload your own coming events.
A virtual talk about food safety comes just in time for the holiday season, presented by Washington State University’s Common Reading Program.
Consumer food safety specialist Stephanie Smith, an assistant professor in the WSU School of Food Science, who also writes a monthly food safety column for The Scoop section in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, will share her expertise today at noon during a Zoom presentation that can be accessed at
commonreading.wsu.edu/calendar.
Smith, who conducts research on food safety and has a background in microbiology and environmental safety will discuss food preservation and safety, “highlighting that food ‘security’ includes the safety of food as well as its accessibility,” according to a WSU news release.
The WSU Common Reading Program book this year, being read by students and community members, is “How the Other Half Eats,” by sociologist and ethnographer Priya Fielding-Singh. Published in 2021, it explores dietary and nutritional disparities along class lines in the U.S.
Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today, includes examples of local artists’ painting, photography, ceramics and other works at nine different locations.
Among those participating is Moscow Contemporary, located in the Palouse Place Mall, 2012 W. Pullman Road, where, from noon to 6 p.m., an exhibit of prints, weavings and paintings created by students with disabilities as part of the “Work of Art” project will be on display.
Artist Audrey Murray’s “Pen and Paint” series, as well as miniature paper crafts and intricate embroidery pieces will be on display from 4-9 p.m. at Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., No. 102. Craft beer and cider will be available for purchase for those 21 and older.
Portraits by Jeanne Wood will be featured from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., where samples of holiday fare, including house-baked pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy, will be offered. Beverages from Bombastic Brewery and Two Bad Labs winery will be available for purchase.
A full list of locations and artists is at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Opera lovers and those new to the art form can experience Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s famed opera “Tosca” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The performance, starring Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen, will be broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, as part of the The Met’s Live in HD series.
It also features British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso making his company debut as Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, and American baritone Quinn Kelsey as the sadistic chief of police, Scarpia. Maestro Xian Zhang conducts Puccini’s score. The run time is approximately 2½ hours.
Tickets, $15-$20, are at kenworthypac.square.site.