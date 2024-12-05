Events Roundup: Full steam ahead for the holidays

Thank you to all who shared their events through Inland 360’s new calendar last month.

More than 200 entries were uploaded by event creators, and we’re on our way to matching (or surpassing) that number this month.

A reminder: Events can be added to our online calendar at inland360.com/events by creating an account and following the prompts to build your listing. Once you’ve completed all the steps, your item will be live on the website and will appear in print starting two weeks before the event date.

Readers, we appreciate your patience as the new system gains steam.

Here’s a selection of arts and culture happenings for the coming days. You can explore more options in the calendar on our website.

Students from area high schools, university student ensembles and faculty guests will join the Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs tonight for University of Idaho’s annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert.

The performance, from 7:30-9:30 p.m., is at the ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, on the Moscow campus.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarship fund.

———

Festivities begin at 1 p.m. Saturday for downtown Pullman’s annual Merry Grinchmas celebration, organized by Promote Pullman LLC.

About half a dozen businesses will host kids’ activities, including games, a visit from Santa and ponies at The Gathering Place; free hot cocoa for kids at Pups & Cups Cafe; and a holiday market, movie and face painting at the historic Cordova Theater.