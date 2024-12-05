Events Roundup: Full steam ahead for the holidays

Thank you to all who shared their events through Inland 360’s new calendar last month.
More than 200 entries were uploaded by event creators, and we’re on our way to matching (or surpassing) that number this month.
A reminder: Events can be added to our online calendar at inland360.com/events by creating an account and following the prompts to build your listing. Once you’ve completed all the steps, your item will be live on the website and will appear in print starting two weeks before the event date.
Readers, we appreciate your patience as the new system gains steam.
Here’s a selection of arts and culture happenings for the coming days. You can explore more options in the calendar on our website.
Students from area high schools, university student ensembles and faculty guests will join the Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs tonight for University of Idaho’s annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert.
The performance, from 7:30-9:30 p.m., is at the ICCU Arena, 900 Stadium Drive, on the Moscow campus.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarship fund.
———
Festivities begin at 1 p.m. Saturday for downtown Pullman’s annual Merry Grinchmas celebration, organized by Promote Pullman LLC.
About half a dozen businesses will host kids’ activities, including games, a visit from Santa and ponies at The Gathering Place; free hot cocoa for kids at Pups & Cups Cafe; and a holiday market, movie and face painting at the historic Cordova Theater.
Options geared toward adults start at 6 p.m. with an ugly sweater pub crawl and live music at a variety of venues including Pups & Cups, where there also will be tarot card readings; Hotel McCoy, which will serve s’mores; and Rico’s Public House, hosting an ugly sweater contest.
A full list of participating businesses is on Promote Pullman’s Facebook page.
———
More than 40 local vendors, a coffee stand and food trucks are slated for the LCV Christmas Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Floch Hall at the Asotin County Fairgrounds, 412 Fairgrounds Road in Asotin.
The market’s $2 entry fee supports an Asotin County 4-H group.
———
The Washington Idaho Symphony celebrates the season at 3 p.m. Sunday in the University of Idaho Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow, with a concert titled “The Nutcracker and Other Holiday Favorites.”
The program includes Polonaise from “Christmas Eve Suite” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov; selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite”; David Lovrien’s playful twist on seasonal classics, “Minor Alterations”; Leopold Mozart’s “Schlittenfahrt” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”; “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by B. Holcombe; and a sing-along with Christmas tunes arranged by John Finnegan.
Tickets, $27 or $11 for youths, are at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets.
———
The nonprofit group Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse offers its 15th annual Giving Market from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Shoppers can support organizations like Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, Palouse Land Trust and the University of Idaho Women’s Center in what’s described as “a meaningful alternative to holiday gift giving.”
Donations also can be made online at agmpalouse.org.