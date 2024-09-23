Events Roundup: Lifting local voices

Arts and entertainment opportunities gleaned from Inland 360’s events calendar this week include:
Three Northwest musician-songwriters will perform at a free Songwriters Round from 6-8 p.m. tonight at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
The event is headlined by Janis Carper, of Enterprise, Ore., who has a background in folk and Americana traditions, according to a One World Cafe news release. She’s joined by local artists Tara Howe and Katie Ludwig.
More information about Carper’s work is at janiscarper.com.
———
University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music and Theatre Arts Department will come together this weekend to present Mozart’s opera “Le Nozze di Figaro,” or “The Marriage of Figaro,” on the Moscow campus.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive.
The story, originally set in the late 1700s, is reinterpreted as a 1990s sitcom in this production, according to a UI news release.
“Figaro is a classic bedroom comedy about love and jealousy, so it’s hard to remember that, as a play, it was banned throughout parts of Europe,” director Stefan Gordon said. “When you really look at the play, however, it’s not hard to understand why. The nobility, particularly the Count, are portrayed as stupid and corrupt, constantly manipulated by their much smarter servants.”
Tickets, $10 for students, seniors and children 12 and younger and $12 general admission, are at uitickets.com or at the door (credit/debit card only).
———
Attendees at Moscow’s Winter Market, from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, can help choose the poster for this year’s Moscow Renaissance Fair.
Public voting on poster art submitted by community members will be in the Fiske Room at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
The market includes 35 regional vendors throughout the building, food by Polski Sausage and a free kids activity in the Arts Workshop, provided by University of Idaho Extension.
———
A three-part speaking series, “Shifting Perspectives: Complicating and Expanding Stories with Women’s Voices,” presented by the Lewis-Clark State College Social Sciences Division, starts Wednesday.
The free Women’s History Month presentations are at noon in the school’s library, 500 Eighth Ave., in Lewiston.
Moscow author Tara Roberts will speak Wednesday about “How We Imagine Each Other: Building Empathy Through Telling Women’s Stories,” inspired by her recent novel, “Wild and Distant Seas.”
Humanities division chairperson Amanda Van Lanen will speak March 11, with “War Service or Lip Service?: American Women’s Responses to the World War I Home Front,” and adjunct instructor Gwen Sullivan will give a presentation March 13 titled “Honoring the Dark: Flannery O’Connor’s Peregrinations Through the Grotesque.”
Artist opportunity:
Proposals for 3D artwork for Moscow’s Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden can be submitted through April 16.
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission are seeking as many as four sculptures for a one-year installation, through May 2026. Artists will receive a $1,000 honorarium for the loan of their artwork, according to a city of Moscow news release.
More details about the competition and how to submit a proposal are at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
