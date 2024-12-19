Events Roundup: Merry and bright

All of us here at Inland 360 wish you a very merry Christmas.
We hope you enjoy the company of friends and family over the coming week, as the holiday draws near; we’ve gathered a few options for getting out and celebrating, below.
Don’t forget, you can share your events through our calendar by uploading the details at inland360.com/events. As always, you can add your listing at no cost — or you can choose from paid options to help you promote your event.
Moscow’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk , from 4-8 p.m. today, features seven locations displaying a variety of arts offerings, including the opportunity for some last-minute Christmas shopping.
Moscow Contemporary, aka MosCo, debuts a showcase and sale of pieces by local woodworkers from 5-7 p.m. at the Palouse Place Mall, 1850 Pullman Road. The sale continues through Christmas Eve day.
Also on tap is photography by Chris Marx , from 4-7 p.m. at One World Café, 533 S. Main St. The show and sale includes a series of new metal and paper prints featuring landscape, wildlife, macro and astrophotography.
Other locations are RE/MAX Connections, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, Pour Company, Tapped Taphouse & Kitchen and the Moscow Food Co-op.
Details are at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
———
Simpson United Methodist Church presents “Twelve Songs of Christmas,” a concert featuring a mix of hymns and holiday classics, from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at 325 Northeast Maple St., Pullman.
Selections include “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” “The Christmas Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” performed by the church’s music director, Jake Berreth, flute and baritone; Washington Idaho Symphony principal flutist Ann Yasinitsky, flute; and Washington State University School of Music collaborative pianist Elena Panchenko, piano.
———
Visitors to Lewiston’s Winter Spirit light display at Locomotive Park, 2101 Main St., can cross the street to see a live Nativity program from 4-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Hells Canyon Harley-Davidson, 306 21st St.
The story of Jesus’ birth in a stable at Bethlehem — complete with live animals — will be presented in the dealership’s parking lot, set to Christmas carols. It will be followed by cookies and beverages in the showroom.
Community engagement
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is accepting nominations through Jan. 13 for its annual Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards.
The community award recognizes an individual with a significant history of achievement in and commitment to human rights in Latah County. The junior award is presented to a high school or university student or other young person who shows promise in the field of human rights.
Nominators can mail a one- to two-page letter describing the nominee’s accomplishments and background to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843 or jmuneta43@gmail.com.
Criteria, according to a Latah County Human Rights Task Force news release, include length of active participation in human rights causes, a record of leadership and accomplishment, and manifestations of special courage and commitment in opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.
The awards will be presented Jan. 25 during the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast at the 1912 Center.