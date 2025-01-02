Events Roundup: New year, new activities

It’s a new year, so maybe time to try something new. This week’s sampling of events around the region includes an eclectic mix of art, music, outdoors and theater to consider.

See more options in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Valley Art Center’s annual Black & White Show opens Friday with a free reception, featuring live music by the Pioneer Ramblers, from 4-7 p.m. at 842 Sixth St., Clarkston.

Black-and-white and monochromatic works in a variety of media by artists Judy Fairley, Carol Hix, Donna Baker, Amber Hargens, Mary Lou Wayne and Jodee Maiorana will be on display and for sale along with pieces by students in Fairley’s pastel class.

The show continues through the end of the month with gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Those aiming to get outside more in the new year can learn more about one wintery option at Snowshoes and Snacks: Winter Trekking with Todd Holcomb from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.