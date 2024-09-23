Events Roundup: Roses are red, violets are blue

More for Valentine’s Day and beyond is in the events calendar at inland360.com/events.
Revelers can sip handcrafted cocktails, share appetizers and enjoy smooth guitar tunes played by Michael Kelly during Roses Are Red, Vodka Is Clear, from 4-8 p.m. this evening at Hops & Vine, 527 Main St., Lewiston.
———
Romantic bossa nova and other jazz love tunes from Mallard Blue are on tap during a special Valentine’s Day performance from 6-8 p.m. Friday at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. There is no cover charge.
———
Performing arts patrons can support a local nonprofit during Romantic Rewind: An APOD Productions Valentine’s Gala Fundraiser, from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
Tickets, $40/individual or $75/couple, are at bit.ly/apodrewind.
Attendees can show off their Valentine’s Day best on the red carpet, then bid from a menu of love songs to have a favorite tune performed live, jukebox style.
The evening also includes gourmet handcrafted chocolates, a long-stemmed rose and other goodies from APOD.
———
Once you’ve wooed your Valentine, it’s time to turn to other loves: Support fluffy friends at Humane Society of the Palouse’s annual Soup and Pie Fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center Great Room, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Animal lovers can enjoy soups donated by a long list of local restaurants and pies donated by dozens of community members at a cost of $15 for one bowl of soup and one slice of pie (cash, card or check). Whole pies also will be available for purchase, and a raffle will be live throughout the event.
Proceeds help Humane Society of the Palouse pay for food, medical care and cleaning.
———
Tickets are on sale for two other shelter fundraisers, coming next week:
Lewis Clark Animal Shelter’s 14th annual Mardi Gras for the Paws benefit bash starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Tickets, $50, for the 21-and-older event are at lcshelter.org/events.
Whitman County Humane Society’s 17th annual Kentucky Derby FurBall begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman.
Tickets, $100, are at whitmanpets.org/events/furball2025.
— Inland 360