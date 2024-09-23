Events Roundup: Roses are red, violets are blue

More for Valentine’s Day and beyond is in the events calendar at inland360.com/events.

Revelers can sip handcrafted cocktails, share appetizers and enjoy smooth guitar tunes played by Michael Kelly during Roses Are Red, Vodka Is Clear, from 4-8 p.m. this evening at Hops & Vine, 527 Main St., Lewiston.

———

Romantic bossa nova and other jazz love tunes from Mallard Blue are on tap during a special Valentine’s Day performance from 6-8 p.m. Friday at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. There is no cover charge.

———

Performing arts patrons can support a local nonprofit during Romantic Rewind: An APOD Productions Valentine’s Gala Fundraiser, from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.

Tickets, $40/individual or $75/couple, are at bit.ly/apodrewind.

Attendees can show off their Valentine’s Day best on the red carpet, then bid from a menu of love songs to have a favorite tune performed live, jukebox style.

The evening also includes gourmet handcrafted chocolates, a long-stemmed rose and other goodies from APOD.

———