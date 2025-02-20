Events Roundup: Something for every taste

Wine, beer, art, music, authors and soup top our list of picks for the coming week. Find more in the calendar, starting on Page 13 and at inland360.com/events.
Seven locations are on the map for this month’s 3rd Thursday Artwalk, from 4-8 p.m. today in Moscow.
The free event includes artwork, and in some cases food or drink at RE/MAX Connections, One World Café, Moscow Chamber of Commerce + Visitor Center, Pour Company, Moscow Contemporary, University of Idaho Art + Design at Ridenbaugh Gallery and Moscow Food Co-op.
Details are at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk and in print at the host locations.
A limited number of tickets are available for Washington Idaho Symphony’s fundraiser this evening, Symphony & Sip: A Night of Music and Wine, at Merry Cellars, 1300 NE Henley Court, Pullman.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 6:30 for general admission and includes performances by the symphony’s string quartet and Equinox Brass Quartet, a musical chat with conductor Danh Pham, wine, hors d’oeuvre and a silent auction
Tickets, $60-$100, are at wa-idsymphony.org/symphony-and-sip.
Authors Maurice Hornocker and David Johnson will discuss Hornocker’s memoir, “Cougars on the Cliff: One Man’s Pioneering Quest to Understand the Mythical Mountain Lion,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Hornocker, who co-wrote the book with Johnson, recently received the Aldo Leopold Memorial Award from The Wildlife Society for his conservation work with cougars over his 55-year career. Johnson, a retired Lewiston Tribune reporter, will lead a fireside chat-style author talk with Hornocker in the Event Space on the library’s second floor.
Copies of the book ($24.95 paperback) will be available for purchase.
Lewiston Brewfest returns to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave. in Lewiston, from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, continuing a tradition begun in 2011.
Two dozen craft beers, plus seltzers, ciders and other drinks, will be featured at the 21+ event.
Music, food and a free ride home also are included.
Tickets, $25, are at lewistonbrews.com and include a pint glass and eight tokens.
The Palouse Choral Society celebrates African American composers and arrangers during its “Good News” concert series this weekend.
The society, with its children’s and chamber choirs, will perform songs including “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” by Zanaida Robles; “Ain’a That Good News,” by William Dawson; and “I’m Gonna Sing ‘Til the Spirit Moves in My Heart,” by Moses Hogan.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston; 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow; and 7:30 p.m. Monday at S. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Tickets, $8-$20, are at https://bit.ly/pcsgoodnews and at the door.
Delivery orders are due Friday for YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston’s annual Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser, set for 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at 300 Main St., Lewiston.
A minimum of five orders is required for delivery, with soup choices from The Blue Lantern Coffee House, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Strike & Spare, Happy Day Catering and The Quay.
The in-house event includes soups prepared by the Lewiston Police Department, Clarkston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department and Clarkston Fire Department. Attendees can vote for their favorite, with the winner earning the best soup trophy.
All orders come in a bowl to keep, hand painted by community volunteers.
Proceeds help the Y support sexual assault and domestic violence survivors through its shelter programs.
Tickets, $25, are at ywcaidaho.org/events/soupport-our-shelters or by calling (208) 743-1535.
— Inland 360