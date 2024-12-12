Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Arts & EntertainmentDecember 12, 2024

Events Roundup: The most wonderful time

Holiday event highlights from around the region

Inland 360

It’s a magical time of year, made more special by celebrating with friends and neighbors — and maybe even pets. This week’s roundup is holiday-focused, with opportunities to experience music, dance, food, drink and a visit from Santa himself.

Find more options in the calendar at inland360.com/events.

Pet photos with Santa and pet adoption opportunities are part of the JinglePaws celebration set for 1:30-3:30 p.m. today at Royal Plaza of Olympus Retirement Living, 2870 Juniper Drive in Lewiston.

Attendees can enjoy eggnog and live music at the free event; donations will be accepted for the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.

———

Lewiston’s Footnotes Dance Studio’s production of “The Nutcracker” opens at 6 p.m. Friday and continues at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

Tickets for the ballet, a Christmastime tradition for many, are $10-$15 at buy.tututix.com/footnotes.

———

Harp, violin and voice trio Everdream, from Ireland, brings “A Celtic Christmas” to Moscow at 7 p.m. Saturday with a performance at University of Idaho’s Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive.

The group will perform traditional and original Christmas songs and Irish tunes including “Danny Boy,” “Silent Night” and their chart-topping version of “O Holy Night,” according to an Everdream news release.

Tickets, $25, are at uitickets.com.

———

The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Train Car Holiday Bazaar is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 330 N. Grand Ave., Suite H.

Local crafters and depot volunteers will sell handmade sweet treats and gifts, with proceeds supporting depot events and displays.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Hot wassail and holiday treats are on the menu for an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas at the McConnell Mansion, from 1- 4 p.m. Saturday at 110 S. Adams St. in Moscow.

The free event, presented by the Latah County Historical Society, includes tours of the festively decorated museum and holiday favorites played by Cecily Groves on the mansion’s historic Sears, Roebuck & Co. upright piano.

Kids can participate in crafts activities, and the mansion’s gift shop will be open for holiday shopping.

———

Five Christmas-themed courses are planned for High Tea at The Gladish from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Centre for the Arts at The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.

Dressing up is encouraged, but not required, for the gathering.

Tickets, $30-$50, are at gladishcommunity.org/christmas-high-tea.

———

The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s annual Winter Soirée is set for 2-5 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas O. Brown Learning Greenhouse at the Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow.

The free, family-friendly celebration includes tapas, wine and hot cider, live music by Frogtown, a silent auction and the opportunity to create holiday crafts suitable for gifting.

Students from the Palouse Roots Nature School will lead a solstice spiral walk at 4:45 p.m. in the Nancy Taylor Pavilion.

———

Santa arrives Sunday by fire truck at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and Santa’s appearance is expected about 10:30.

The free event includes woolly friends at the barn to pet, along with a Santa’s workshop craft for kids, cocoa and cookies.

Related
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Holiday gifts: Something for everyone
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
A gift to the community
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Some new tunes to add to the holiday playlist
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Dad jokes, Christmas edition
Related
Movie capsules
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 12
Movie capsules
Movie capsules
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Movie capsules
Sugar plum memories
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Sugar plum memories
This month’s community theater productions bring holiday feels
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
This month’s community theater productions bring holiday feels
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
The Stream: ‘Beatles ’64’ makes trek to Disney+
Gift giving made local
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Gift giving made local
A tasty twist on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
A tasty twist on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Holiday fare for theoverwhelmed
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy