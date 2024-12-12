Events Roundup: The most wonderful time

It’s a magical time of year, made more special by celebrating with friends and neighbors — and maybe even pets. This week’s roundup is holiday-focused, with opportunities to experience music, dance, food, drink and a visit from Santa himself.
Find more options in the calendar at inland360.com/events.
Pet photos with Santa and pet adoption opportunities are part of the JinglePaws celebration set for 1:30-3:30 p.m. today at Royal Plaza of Olympus Retirement Living, 2870 Juniper Drive in Lewiston.
Attendees can enjoy eggnog and live music at the free event; donations will be accepted for the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
Lewiston’s Footnotes Dance Studio’s production of “The Nutcracker” opens at 6 p.m. Friday and continues at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Tickets for the ballet, a Christmastime tradition for many, are $10-$15 at buy.tututix.com/footnotes.
Harp, violin and voice trio Everdream, from Ireland, brings “A Celtic Christmas” to Moscow at 7 p.m. Saturday with a performance at University of Idaho’s Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive.
The group will perform traditional and original Christmas songs and Irish tunes including “Danny Boy,” “Silent Night” and their chart-topping version of “O Holy Night,” according to an Everdream news release.
Tickets, $25, are at uitickets.com.
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Train Car Holiday Bazaar is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 330 N. Grand Ave., Suite H.
Local crafters and depot volunteers will sell handmade sweet treats and gifts, with proceeds supporting depot events and displays.
Hot wassail and holiday treats are on the menu for an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas at the McConnell Mansion, from 1- 4 p.m. Saturday at 110 S. Adams St. in Moscow.
The free event, presented by the Latah County Historical Society, includes tours of the festively decorated museum and holiday favorites played by Cecily Groves on the mansion’s historic Sears, Roebuck & Co. upright piano.
Kids can participate in crafts activities, and the mansion’s gift shop will be open for holiday shopping.
Five Christmas-themed courses are planned for High Tea at The Gladish from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Centre for the Arts at The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
Dressing up is encouraged, but not required, for the gathering.
Tickets, $30-$50, are at gladishcommunity.org/christmas-high-tea.
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s annual Winter Soirée is set for 2-5 p.m. Saturday in the Thomas O. Brown Learning Greenhouse at the Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow.
The free, family-friendly celebration includes tapas, wine and hot cider, live music by Frogtown, a silent auction and the opportunity to create holiday crafts suitable for gifting.
Students from the Palouse Roots Nature School will lead a solstice spiral walk at 4:45 p.m. in the Nancy Taylor Pavilion.
Santa arrives Sunday by fire truck at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Doors open at 10 a.m., and Santa’s appearance is expected about 10:30.
The free event includes woolly friends at the barn to pet, along with a Santa’s workshop craft for kids, cocoa and cookies.