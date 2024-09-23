Find events focused on food, art, music and more in the Inland 360 calendar at inland360.com/events.
Comfort foods are on the menu at a free National Nutrition Month community workshop, Food Connects US, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the Pullman Parks & Recreation Recreation Center, 190 Southeast Crestview St.
Chef-owner Shane Clark of Coeur d’Alene-based food truck Powwaw Foods will create a manoomin, or wild rice, bowl with traditional Native ingredients, and chef Mat Morgan of the Marriott Hospitality Culinary Innovation Center will demonstrate Cajun/Creole cuisine with gumbo, biscuits and mac and cheese.
The workshop, part of a series of Thursday evening sessions through the month of March, includes dinner and a kids’ activity.
Registration is at pullman-wa.gov or by calling (509) 334-4555.
Uniontown artist Larry Arbour will be at Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St. in Clarkston, from 4-7 p.m. Friday for a reception launching his exhibit “Serving the Muse.”
Arbour’s oil paintings depict realistic landscapes such as mountains and waterfalls.
The free show continues through the end of the month. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
A lineup of seven musical acts is slated for downtown Pullman’s Street Beats event, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Hotel McCoy with Henry Funk and continuing through 7 p.m. Saturday at Rico’s Public House with Old Man & the Blues.
Other venues include Pups & Cups Cafe, Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine, Scusi and Brused Books.
A full schedule for the event, organized by Promote Pullman LLC, is on the groups’ Facebook page at bit.ly/promotepullmanfb.
Fiber arts enthusiasts can get cozy and crafty at the fourth annual Cabin Fever Spin-In, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
The event, organized by downtown Moscow store The Yarn Underground, celebrates fiber arts like knitting, crocheting and spinning with crafters’ circles, vendors, a fleece sale and demonstrations. A donation of $2 is suggested at the door, or attendees can bring a dish to share at the event’s potluck.
Community members can learn about Ramadan during an open house at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pullman Islamic Center, 1155 NE Stadium Way.
A brief talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan” will be followed by breaking the fast together with dinner and an evening prayer.
Attendees should RSVP at bit.ly/ramadanopenhousepullman or email mcap@pullmanislamicassociation.org with questions.
