Events Roundup: Welcoming winter festivities

Eat, drink — sing — and be merry with this week's events.

The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts’ production of “Love, Liz,” by alumna Lauren Grove, opens at 7:30 tonight at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.

Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 9.

“The play is about a woman trying to make her own way in a world dominated by men,” Grove said in a news release. “It’s about female friendships, women supporting other women and about a woman subverting gender roles in the Renaissance era, which mirrors many issues women still have today.”

Tickets are $6-$26, or free for UI students, at uitickets.com.

The first post-holiday Winter Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.

More than 35 vendors selling handcrafted items will be set up throughout the historic building, with concessions by Polski Sausage.

The Book Room will be open with used books available by donation, and a free kids activity will be offered in the Arts Workshop.

