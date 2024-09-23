Explore the arts

Graduate students from University of Idaho and Washington State University will show off the culmination of their work at exhibits opening in the coming week, and a Moscow gallery welcomes experimental musicians for a Saturday evening show.

You can find more in the Inland 360 events calendar starting on Page 14 and at inland360.com/events.

Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, University of Idaho

The show opens with a free reception from 4-7 p.m. today at the Ridenbaugh Gallery, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow.

Works by students graduating from the Master of Fine Arts program will be on display through April 14 at the gallery inside Ridenbaugh Hall, including photography, wood, sculpture, digital, printmaking and mixed media by Halle Gilbert, Jill Kyong, Ciara Parkhurst and Ava Rummler.

An additional exhibition of Kyong’s work will be on display through March 29 at the Reflections Gallery, on the first floor of the Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive.

Ridenbaugh Gallery spring semester hours are 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday. The Reflections Gallery is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Experimental music performance, Moscow Contemporary

Musicians creating experimental surround-sound works will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, in the Palouse Place Mall, 1850 Pullman Road, Moscow.