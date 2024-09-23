Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 20, 2025

Explore the arts

Gallery roundup

Inland 360
Sara St. Clair, Washington State University, "tonguewar"
Sara St. Clair, Washington State University, "tonguewar"
Anna Le, WSU, “The Screen”
Anna Le, WSU, “The Screen”WSU
Cameron Kester, WSU, “No. 7”
Cameron Kester, WSU, “No. 7”WSU
Abigail Nnaji, WSU, “Journey 1”
Abigail Nnaji, WSU, “Journey 1”WSU
Ava Rummler, UI, “SuBtOtAl ValuE”
Ava Rummler, UI, “SuBtOtAl ValuE”University of Idaho
Halle Gilbert, UI
Halle Gilbert, UIUniversity of Idaho
Jill Kyong, University of Idaho Reflections Gallery
Jill Kyong, University of Idaho Reflections GalleryContributed photo
Jill Kyong, UI, “Together”
Jill Kyong, UI, “Together”University of Idaho

Graduate students from University of Idaho and Washington State University will show off the culmination of their work at exhibits opening in the coming week, and a Moscow gallery welcomes experimental musicians for a Saturday evening show.

You can find more in the Inland 360 events calendar starting on Page 14 and at inland360.com/events.

Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, University of Idaho

The show opens with a free reception from 4-7 p.m. today at the Ridenbaugh Gallery, 601 Campus Drive, Moscow.

Works by students graduating from the Master of Fine Arts program will be on display through April 14 at the gallery inside Ridenbaugh Hall, including photography, wood, sculpture, digital, printmaking and mixed media by Halle Gilbert, Jill Kyong, Ciara Parkhurst and Ava Rummler.

An additional exhibition of Kyong’s work will be on display through March 29 at the Reflections Gallery, on the first floor of the Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive.

Ridenbaugh Gallery spring semester hours are 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday. The Reflections Gallery is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Experimental music performance, Moscow Contemporary

Musicians creating experimental surround-sound works will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, in the Palouse Place Mall, 1850 Pullman Road, Moscow.

Seattle-based artist RM Francis explores sound generated by Artificial Intelligence technologies in an immersive audio experience. His work “H E L L O After-Person” will be released this month on etat.xyz.

Kahyun “Kate” Uhm, a Washington State University graduate student, will present a work described as “cinema for ears,” or acousmatic, created with field recordings and analog synthesizers.

Uhm “explores her positionality in and between the U.S. and South Korea through the fusion of often-cacophonous sounds and visual media,” according to a MosCo news release.

Tickets, $10, are at moscowcontemporary.org/events.

Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, Washington State University

Works by graduating Masters for Fine Arts students will be exhibited from Tuesday through June 28 at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 Wilson Road, Pullman.

The show includes a wide range of art-making approaches by MFA candidates Cameron Kester, Anna Le, Abigail Nnaji and Sara St. Clair, who will speak about their work during WSU Family Weekend presentations from 3-4 p.m. April 4. A free opening reception follows from 4-6 p.m.

The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU is located in the Crimson Cube on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the Compton Union Building and is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

— Inland 360

