Exploring the Rainier foothills via RailCycle

EATONVILLE, Wash. — When my family pulled into a gravel lot next to abandoned train tracks on a crisp fall weekend, we were greeted by an unexpected sight next to a graffiti-covered boxcar: a row of blue-and-yellow Frankenstein bike contraptions. They had hard plastic seats like an amusement-park ride, pedals with a single-speed chain like a bicycle and train wheels to grip the rails.

RailCycle, as this conveyance is called, is the newest attraction offered by the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad, which returned from hiatus in 2023 under new ownership. Tours ($38 per seat) offer a roughly 3.5-mile out-and-back jaunt through farms and fall foliage. If the mountain is out, there’s even a peekaboo view of Mount Rainier herself. As the leaves continue to turn color, a RailCycle excursion is a family-friendly, accessible way to taste the autumnal air while preserving a slice of Puget Sound history.

Although the handy mechanics at the Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad built the RailCycles from scratch — a trifle compared to restoring steam locomotives — this novel ride has considerable pedigree. In the 19th century, railroad workers invented rail bikes as a convenient way to ride the rails. The first patent for a rail bike was filed in 1869, but they fell out of fashion with the advent of motorized rail carts.

Riding the rails

Arrive early enough to check out the vintage model on display in the boxcar that doubles as a gift shop. Fortunately, the bespoke RailCycles are considerably sturdier than that rickety-looking antique. With room for four passengers, they are designed to make forward progress with just a modicum of effort.

While my 3-year-old was too short to reach the pedals on the adjustable-length seats — five-point harnesses are available for younger passengers to still enjoy the ride — once kids are tall enough, they are welcome to join the fun. And the staff is happy to provide a back cushion as a boost to help someone get from tippy toes to feet squarely on the pedals. Parents are welcome to bring babes in arms, as we did using a baby carrier.

Tours typically run seven or eight bikes, each with at least three pedaling passengers, while both a lead and tail guide hop on board to control the pace. The guides start off with a quick orientation on the otherwise simple mechanics. Sit, adjust seat length, strap in with safety belt, pedal, grab hand brake as necessary.

There are just two main points to bear in mind. First, said guide Frank Amon, is no playing bumper cars. The guides space out the rail bikes at least 100 feet to avoid collisions. “We can’t have a good time unless we have a safe time,” he said.

Second, the outbound leg runs on a 2% downhill grade. “It’s uphill on the way back, so please save some energy for the return trip,” Amon advised us. And for anyone who doubts their ability, he promised, “We’ve had dozens of people think they are going to be the one [who can’t pedal uphill]. Everyone’s made it back.”

Soon enough, we were off. The coasting leg was easy, like riding a Wheel Fun surrey on Alki Beach or a Quad Pedal Boat on Green Lake. Guide Deb Patterson explained that this stretch of track runs 41 miles to the Port of Tacoma, where once upon a time it carried load after load of lumber, but likely hadn’t been used since World War II. As the fall brings out the fungi, she also pointed out train wrecker mushrooms, a species resistant to creosote (a chemical used to weatherproof railroad ties) that can grow sufficiently large to damage train tracks — hence the ominous name.

After 1.5 miles or so, we reached the end of the line. We dismounted for a brief break (there is a portable toilet here, but the flushing toilet at the start is much more pleasant) while the guides turned the RailCycles around using another clever custom build — a frame with wheel bearings that sits on scissor jacks.

Once all the bikes were oriented 180 degrees in the right direction, we strapped back in for the return leg. The slight uphill grade made for slower going, but it wasn’t particularly strenuous. For even the slowest riders, round trip took all of an hour, including stops. As a parent who regularly reads “The Little Engine That Could” to my kids, I couldn’t help but invoke the famous locomotive chugging uphill while puffing “I think I can.”

While the low-impact ride may not scratch the itch for anyone craving a more strenuous outing, RailCycle comes highly recommended as an activity for mixed-age and ability groups, especially young families, where everyone can participate.