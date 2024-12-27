Faces of Hope looks to grow into new locations

BOISE — A year after it was asked to leave the county facility downtown, Faces of Hope Foundation is up and running about a half mile away: Faces of Hope’s new location at 209 W. Main St. opened in July.

Executive Director Paige Dinger sees a lot of potential for expansion in the large historic building.

“There’s so much space here that we feel we can grow for years to come,” Dinger said.

Ada County commissioners in 2023 asked the nonprofit serving victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other crimes to leave its downtown center, which at the time, shared the name “Faces of Hope” with an unrelated county organization, KTVB reported.

The split occurred because of disagreement over Faces of Hope’s new location in Meridian having the same name as the county building, as well as disagreement over a renewal of a licensing agreement to continue operating in the center. The county later renamed its building the Ada County Victim Support Center.

This year, which also marked the opening of the new Faces of Hope Meridian location, the foundation served more than 1,400 people, Dinger said. Its crisis services include safety planning, legal aid, short-term counseling and support groups, classes and case management, and emergency assistance with things such as food, gas, shelter, clothing, diapers and more.

The Main Street building is about 10,000 square feet, Dinger said, and the foundation is currently only using about two thirds of the available space.

“It gives us plenty of opportunity to grow,” Dinger said. “As far as services, one of the biggest needs that we find from our clients is their emotional well-being, and also they have a lot of legal questions.”

She said the goal is to expand the available counseling and bring in more legal advisers. In January, third-year University of Idaho law students will be providing legal support alongside the foundation’s attorney, Margo Anderson.

Dinger said another major problem many of the clients who leave abusive relationships face is homelessness. She hopes to grow the number of case managers to help locate housing.

Faces of Courage benefit gala speaker Katrina Brownlee

As the foundation has grown and moved into new spaces, it has required more donor support, Dinger said.

The nonprofit’s largest fundraiser — the Faces of Courage benefit gala — is slated for April 25. The goal this year is to raise more than $200,000 and fill around 800 seats, Dinger said.

This year’s speaker will be retired New York Police Department detective and domestic violence survivor Katrina Brownlee.

“We’re always trying to find a speaker that is inspiring and courageous to help others in the community understand the work that we do, but maybe also help others feel courageous if they are thinking of leaving their abuser,” Dinger said.

Brownlee at age 22 was shot 10 times by her then-fiancé, who was a New York City corrections officer. She has said in past interviews that although he abused her frequently, police officers would turn the other way when he flashed his badge, CBS news reported.