Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 16, 2024

Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday

Unseasonably warm temps to come to an end starting today

Eric Barker
A frost covers the trees and grasses in Pullman on Wednesday after a night of fog and freezing temperatures.,
A frost covers the trees and grasses in Pullman on Wednesday after a night of fog and freezing temperatures.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

We all knew it couldn’t last.

The unseasonably warm start to October that has seen daily high temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s is coming to an end. Starting today, the weather will shift to a more fall-like pattern.

A cold front will bring a chance of rain and lower temperatures through the end of the week. There is even a forecast for mountain snow in the Cascades and higher elevation areas of north central Idaho.

“The big message is, if you are going into the backcountry (today), it’s not going to be summer any more. It’s going to be winter,” said Joe Messina, a National Weather Service meteorologist at Missoula. “We have had this nice, mild fall, summer-like weather. The switch is going to get flipped pretty quick starting (today). So late in the week, if you are going hunting or camping, don’t expect to see the weather we have been having lately.”

Messina was talking about the Bitterroot Mountains and said places like Lolo Pass, Elk City and even White Bird Hill could see snow. There is no threat of that or even a hard frost in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. But daily high temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s, said Daniel Butler, a National Weather Service meteorologist at Spokane. Both the Palouse and Camas Prairie could see frost.

He said the unusually warm days of late are probably gone until next year.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“There may be an off chance Lewiston could see some 70s again, perhaps one more time, but definitely not the 80s,” Butler said.

Many people will mourn the switch being flipped, but lovers of fall should be pleased. For example, big game hunters in Idaho and Washington have been contending with difficult and dry conditions that can make it more difficult to find deer and elk.

“There is a lot of anticipation coming on with the weather change,” said George Fisher, senior conservation officer for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Grangeville.

Although elk hunters have found some success, he said the warm weather has animals bedding down early in the day.

“As soon as the sun comes up the critters are finding a place to hide.”

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 12:17 A.M.: U.S. Highway 95 has reopened
Related
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
UPDATE AT 12:17 A.M.: U.S. Highway 95 has reopened
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 12:17 A.M.: U.S. Highway 95 has reopened
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Woman in stable condition following wreck in Whitman County
Local NewsOct. 15
Woman in stable condition following wreck in Whitman County
Republican candidates to appear at meet and greet Thursday at Lewiston
Local NewsOct. 15
Republican candidates to appear at meet and greet Thursday at Lewiston
LCSC, ISU team up to expand paramedic education program
Local NewsOct. 15
LCSC, ISU team up to expand paramedic education program
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy