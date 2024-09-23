Farmers market at your fingertips

An online farmers market makes its debut Monday, bringing a new model to both producers and consumers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and on the Palouse.

Orders can be submitted now at rekohub.com for the LC Valley Food Project pilot program, with the first distributions set for 4-6 p.m. Monday at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. in Clarkton; Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St. in Lewiston; and Terracotta Pullman, 107 S. Grand Ave.

Customers who register on the website can choose from available items, such as meats, eggs, mushrooms and root vegetables, with pickup set for Mondays through the rest of the month.

The model helps more shoppers access local foods and allows local producers to sell more efficiently, project organizer CJ Kalysten said, an attractive option at a time when food prices and availability are a growing concern.

“You can get really deep into the fragilities of our food systems,” Kalysten said. “Local systems are the answer. I hope this is the beginning of that shift here in the valley.”

Kalysten, who lives in the small Camas Prairie town of Gifford, described the effort as a not-yet-incorporated farmers cooperative, operated by volunteers.

“It’s the farmers who are directing the movement,” she said.

The food hub concept was familiar to her as an employee of worker- and farmer-owned LINC Foods, based in Spokane.

“It’s a mind shift to how to buy food,” she said. “Think of this as your grocery store. You can get meats, honey, bread, grains, eggs. You can do one-stop shopping, and it’s not a guessing game of who is going to be at the farmers market today.”

The project, which Kalysten said she hopes will become a year-round service with additional distribution points around the region, currently includes Clarkston Farmers Market and Pullman Market Monday, formerly Pullman Farmers Market.

Clarkston Farmers Market manager Danielle Evans, herself a producer, said the online food sales will complement the traditional market, which typically starts in June.