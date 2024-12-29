Fatal crash near Athol injures two others

A woman died in a two-vehicle accident as two others were injured near Athol, Idaho.

The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 95 and Parks Road, south of Athol in Kootenai County.

A 2012 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 23-year-old man from Trego, Mont., was traveling north on U.S. 95.