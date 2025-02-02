Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
OutdoorsFebruary 2, 2025

Feds nix grizzly meetings

Michael Wright Spokesman-Review
A grizzly bear on the move in Yellowstone National Park.
A grizzly bear on the move in Yellowstone National Park.Dreamstime/TNS

The federal government has canceled a series of public meetings that was planned on a new bid to manage grizzly bears.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had planned four meetings — including one that was set for Wednesday in Coeur d’Alene — to discuss the agency’s proposal to manage grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states as a single distinct population segment under the Endangered Species Act.

The rule was proposed by the Biden Administration in early January. In a statement posted to its grizzly rulemaking webpage, the Fish and Wildlife Service said it canceled the meetings to allow the Trump administration to review the rule.

“In light of the recent transition and the need for this Administration to review the recent grizzly bear proposed rule, the Service is canceling all four of the public meetings and hearings that the agency voluntarily scheduled on this proposal,” the statement says.

Grizzly bears have been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1975. Biologists estimate there are about 2,000 of them, mostly split between large populations in and around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. There is a small population that spends time in the Selkirk Mountains of North Idaho and northeastern Washington.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Delisting attempts in the past have focused primarily on individual subpopulations of grizzlies. The Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed delisting the Yellowstone bears in the past, most recently under the first Trump administration in 2017. That effort was stopped by a lawsuit from environmental groups who argued the bears still face significant threats.

The Fish and Wildlife Service’s rule proposal earlier this month was a response to petitions filed by the states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming that urged the agency to remove grizzly protections, which would give states greater management authority over them.

The proposal batted down those efforts, electing to maintain protections for the bears while creating a new paradigm for grizzly management – one in which the Lower 48 grizzlies are managed as a single unit rather than a series of subpopulations.

It also came with changes meant to give landowners and state wildlife officials more flexibility in dealing with human-bear conflicts.

A public comment period was opened on the proposal, and the agency had planned to take public comment at the four meetings, the first of which was originally planned for Tuesday in Missoula. In addition to the Coeur d’Alene meeting, there was a virtual one set for Friday and a final meeting planned for Cody, Wyo., next month.

The public comment period is open until March 17.

Related
OutdoorsFeb. 2
Recreation in a post-dam era
OutdoorsFeb. 2
Bird dog shows promise during rookie season
OutdoorsJan. 26
Bonefish, spoonbills and tuna-on-wheat in Mexico
OutdoorsJan. 26
Backcountry fees changing at Mount Rainier
Related
Angler paid record $164,000+ for fishing the Columbia and Snake rivers in 2024
OutdoorsJan. 26
Angler paid record $164,000+ for fishing the Columbia and Snake rivers in 2024
Brumation explained
OutdoorsJan. 26
Brumation explained
Fortunetellers of the forest
OutdoorsJan. 12
Fortunetellers of the forest
Spring chinook forecast in 2025 nothing to celebrate
OutdoorsJan. 12
Spring chinook forecast in 2025 nothing to celebrate
Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk
OutdoorsJan. 4
Birder spots rare, white red-tailed hawk
UI graduate students develop website that explores fire lookout system
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
UI graduate students develop website that explores fire lookout system
Idaho Department of Commerce opens applications for Wild Rivers Grant Program
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Idaho Department of Commerce opens applications for Wild Rivers Grant Program
Cheney tally part of 125th Christmas Bird Count
OutdoorsDec. 29, 2024
Cheney tally part of 125th Christmas Bird Count
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy