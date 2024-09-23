Sections
Local NewsFebruary 7, 2025

FEMA cancels Flood Risk Open House planned for Pullman and Colfax next week

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has canceled a series of flood map workshops planned for next week in Whitman County.

FEMA Flood Risk Open House sessions that were supposed to be held Feb. 12 in Colfax and Feb. 13 in Pullman have been postponed. The workshops would have given more information on recently updated Whitman County flood maps, including flood zones and flood insurance.

A State of Washington Department of Ecology letter addressed Thursday stated the cancellation is due to travel restrictions issued by the Department of Homeland Security. No reschedule dates have been announced at this time.

