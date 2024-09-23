FEMA Flood Risk Open House sessions that were supposed to be held Feb. 12 in Colfax and Feb. 13 in Pullman have been postponed. The workshops would have given more information on recently updated Whitman County flood maps, including flood zones and flood insurance.

A State of Washington Department of Ecology letter addressed Thursday stated the cancellation is due to travel restrictions issued by the Department of Homeland Security. No reschedule dates have been announced at this time.