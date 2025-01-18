Ferguson orders U.S. flags at full-staff on Inauguration Day

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is directing all American flags at state agencies to be flown at full-staff Monday to mark President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, which falls during the national mourning period for former President Jimmy Carter.

President Joe Biden last month directed flags to be displayed at half-staff for 30 days at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds to honor Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100.

Ferguson’s announcement in a Friday news release did not mention Trump by name, but said instead the raised flags are in “honor of Inauguration Day.”

His directive says flags will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday morning until Wednesday, Jan. 29, when the formal mourning for Carter concludes.