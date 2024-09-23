Ferguson proposes nearly $4B in cuts to Washington state budget

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has a plan for about $7 billion in budget cuts, but he and Democrats in the Legislature have a ways to go before they solve a shortfall that may be more than double that size.

The governor presented $4 billion in new reductions on Thursday and said he supports another $3 billion in savings former Gov. Jay Inslee proposed in December. This scrub is Ferguson’s first step in addressing an operating budget deficit that Democratic lawmakers say is roughly $12 billion over the next four years. Ferguson pegged the number higher, at $15 billion.

That leaves a gap somewhere in the ballpark of $5 billion to $8 billion that would need to be closed with reductions, spending delays, or new tax collections. An updated state revenue forecast expected in March could either help or hurt that outlook.

Washington’s current two-year budget is around $70 billion.

Ferguson outlined his blueprint in a press conference Thursday. It includes one furlough day per month for most state workers and eliminating about 1,000 full-time employees through cutting vacant or new positions, attrition and other means.

To what degree state lawmakers will embrace his proposals remains to be seen.

Lead Democrats in the Legislature have already indicated that they believe new taxes or tax increases will be necessary.

Ferguson has avoided saying what tax proposals he might support. And on Thursday he said it’s still too soon for that conversation. He noted the upcoming revenue forecast could affect those discussions.

“Our energy’s been focused entirely on this process, which is time-consuming and a lot of decisions being made to get that $4 billion, to put it mildly,” he said.

He added: “We’re not going to tax our way out of this thing. Not going to happen.”

But the Senate’s lead budget writer, Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, said cuts alone “will not allow us to sustain the services Washingtonians rely on.”

“Our job is to take a balanced approach — one that ensures critical services remain strong and communities have the support they need,” she said in a statement after the press conference. “To truly meet the needs of the people we serve, we must make thoughtful reductions and consider progressive revenue options that ensure fairness and long-term stability.”

The governor downplayed the potential for any clash between him and lawmakers at this point.

“They’re doing their own work, right, just like they know we’re doing our own,” he said. “I think it’s too soon to say whether we’re lined up or opposed, or there’s daylight or there’s not daylight.”

“They know the reductions that we’re proposing, the dollar amounts, and there’s a lot of time ahead of us to come together,” he added.

If the Legislature is to wrap up its session as scheduled on April 27, that time would amount to about 59 days.

Ferguson said he was giving staff a 24-hour break, and then going back to work to find more savings. He said the budget-combing process so far has made him “feel more encouraged” that the Legislature will be able to wrap up the budget on time.

The cuts

Public education and public safety agencies, like the Department of Corrections and Washington State Patrol, are immune from Ferguson’s cuts, according to the governor’s office. He also said investments in homelessness and housing assistance would be maintained.

And he said he planned to honor pay hikes in collective bargaining agreements with the state’s public employees. But $300 million in savings would come from the one-day-a-month furloughs for the next two years. Some employees, like state troopers and prison staff, would be exempt.

Ferguson’s plan triggered pushback from the Washington Federation of State Employees, which represents thousands of state workers.

“There is still time for our elected officials to do the right thing and reject harmful cuts, facility closures, and employee furloughs by asking the rich to pay their fair share,” the union’s president, Mike Yestramski, said in a statement.