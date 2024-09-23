Ferguson willing to limit his powers if necessary

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson on Tuesday pledged to restrict his use of emergency powers following the apparent collapse of a Republican-led effort to have the Legislature do so.

Ferguson said if a state of emergency exceeds 60 days while the Legislature is out of session, he would end the declaration, or any order arising from it, upon receiving a written request from three of the four leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives.

And if an emergency declaration is in force longer than 120 days and the Legislature is not in session, Ferguson said he will call a special session to give lawmakers an opportunity to terminate it.

“Reform is necessary to protect Washingtonians in times of emergency while ensuring an appropriate balance between the branches of government,” the first-term Democratic governor said in a statement.

“It’s clear that the Legislature will not adopt bipartisan legislation to place reasonable limits on the Governor’s emergency powers,” he said, adding the policy would be in effect throughout his tenure unless bipartisan legislation amending emergency powers is passed.

Debate over the issue stems from Republican criticism of former Gov. Jay Inslee’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.