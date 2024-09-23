Film advocates for Idaho Medicaid expansion

Since Idaho voters chose to open up Medicaid eligibility to more people in 2018, the expanded program has faced scrutiny over its cost versus cost-savings. Some of this debate may be renewed as new lawmakers who were voted in during this year’s election prepare to gather for the 2025 legislative session.

There are now around 100,000 Idahoans who have health coverage under Medicaid expansion — including Pocatello Resident Patrick Murillo, a prostate cancer survivor and member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, and Boise resident John Barnes, who uses the coverage to access services related to substance abuse disorder recovery.

These residents are featured in a short film, “Idaho Supports Medicaid: In Our Words,” which was created by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and Voices for Children. The film is set to premiere in Boise at 5:30 p.m. MST Wednesday at Treefort Music Hall.

“Medicaid is a really good program, and sometimes, you get too deep in all the more politicized language around it; it’s easy to lose sight of what’s really at stake,” said Meredith Wheeler, senior campaigns manager on state and local Medicaid Campaigns with ACS CAN.

The expansion program, which extended eligibility to those who couldn’t afford health care under the Affordable Health Care Act but didn’t quite qualify for traditional Medicaid coverage, went into effect in 2020. During the past few legislative sessions, bills have been brought forward in the Legislature to repeal or limit the program.

“There is still an effort out there to repeal but also there’s also efforts to put restrictions on Medicaid expansion, and so (we are) just trying to impart on the Idaho Legislature and the governor that this is a program that works and that’s helping Idahoans,” said Randy Johnson, Idaho government relationship director at the Cancer Action Network.

Wheeler and Johnson both emphasized that the American Cancer Society’s advocacy arm, the Cancer Action Network, is invested in protecting Medicaid expansion because of the impact that expanded coverage has on improved preventative cancer screening as well as access to treatment, both of which improve patient and public health outcomes.

The cancer society estimates that more than 11,000 Idahoans will receive a first-time cancer diagnosis this year.