Finance committee hears health department changes

BOISE — The new head of the state’s largest agency is well-accustomed to speaking before the state budget-writing committee, but on Monday he did so for the first time as the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Director Alex Adams, previously the governor’s budget director, gave a brief overview of his agency Monday in the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee and went over organizational changes he’s implementing that will need legislative approval.

The committee will take up the proposed changes Friday when it begins to pass maintenance budgets — a process started last year of passing budgets with ongoing expenditures first and later taking up requests for new spending. The reorganization proposal uses existing funding in the department’s budget and is not a request for new spending.

“Your organizational chart defines your lines of visibility, lines of accountability,” Adams told members.

The indirect support services budget request would result in about a 2.4% reduction in spending from last year.

Adams will return to the committee for specific requests for different divisions within the department, such as Medicaid and child welfare.

Adams became the new agency head in June and has since made a number of leadership and organization changes, the Idaho Press previously reported. He has repeatedly said his main focus is to improve the state’s foster care system.

Among his changes is increasing the number of deputy directors in the office from three to four.

One of the changes is to separate divisions of Medicaid and child welfare, which had previously had one director overseeing both.

“From a budget perspective, 87% of my budget is Medicaid, and 87% of my headaches are child welfare,” Adams said.

Juliet Charron, who previously served as the administrator of the Medicaid Division, became the new deputy director of Medicaid and behavioral health. Monty Prow was hired as the new deputy director of child, youth and family services. Prow previously served as director of the Department of Juvenile Corrections.