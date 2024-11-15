Sections
Local NewsNovember 15, 2024

Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado

Shaw recently had cranioplasty surgery at Swedish Medical Hospital in Denver

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

KAMIAH — The U.S. Forest Service firefighter who was struck by a tree in August continues his recovery and rehabilitation in Colorado.

In a news release issued Thursday, Justin “Riley” Shaw’s parents said their son recently had cranioplasty surgery at Swedish Medical Hospital in Denver. The surgery went smoothly, and he continues a “marathon of therapies” at Craig Hospital.

Shaw was seriously injured while working as an assistant foreman of the Salmon River Ranger District fire crew when he was hit by a snag shortly after he and others arrived at the Coffee Can Saddle Fire near Riggins on Aug. 10.

“Oftentimes with a traumatic brain injury, it could take up to two years to recover,” said Joe and Dawn Shaw. “Justin is working hard every day; pushing himself to improve his balance, speech, gross motor skills, swallowing, and daily tasks. Despite his physical challenges he still has his personality, humor, character, and dedication to work hard that makes him Justin.”

The Shaws said they are grateful to everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe campaign, and the support of the Eric Marsh Foundation and the JW Memorial Foundation.

“Since this is such a long journey, please keep Justin and his family in your prayers and feel free to send encouraging letters. They uplift both him and his family,” the news release said.

His mailing address is Justin Shaw, 6282 Vale Drive, Highlands, Colo., 80130, and his email is justinshawrecovery@gmail.com. Letters or cards can also be sent on his behalf to the Slate Creek Ranger Station in White Bird.

