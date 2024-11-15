Firefighter struck by tree near Riggins continues recovery in Colorado

KAMIAH — The U.S. Forest Service firefighter who was struck by a tree in August continues his recovery and rehabilitation in Colorado.

In a news release issued Thursday, Justin “Riley” Shaw’s parents said their son recently had cranioplasty surgery at Swedish Medical Hospital in Denver. The surgery went smoothly, and he continues a “marathon of therapies” at Craig Hospital.

Shaw was seriously injured while working as an assistant foreman of the Salmon River Ranger District fire crew when he was hit by a snag shortly after he and others arrived at the Coffee Can Saddle Fire near Riggins on Aug. 10.