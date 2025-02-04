Firing squad bill moves to House

BOISE — A committee advanced a bill Monday to potentially make Idaho the only state to use the firing squad as its primary method of execution.

The House Judiciary and Rules Committee voted on party lines to send to the House floor HB 37, which would place the firing squad as the first method of execution over lethal injection for carrying out a death sentence, starting in July 2026.

The Legislature in 2023 passed a bill to add the firing squad as a secondary method of execution if the chemicals for lethal injection could not be obtained.

“In my view, the firing squad is more humane because it is quick and it is certain,” Bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said.

Four people testified in opposition to the bill, arguing that the firing squad was unnecessarily violent, barbaric, and one testifier called it “Wild West justice.” Three people spoke in support, arguing it would be quicker and more effective than lethal injection.

The failed execution of Thomas Creech in February 2024 was underscored as a reason for switching the primary method. The 2022 canceled death warrant of Gerald Pizzuto due to lack of chemicals needed for lethal injection was also highlighted.

Deputy Attorney General LaMont Anderson, chief of the state capital litigation unit, said that no court has found the firing squad unconstitutional, and said that all of the state’s litigation regarding the death penalty has been about the lethal injection method. Pizzuto in 2021 filed a lawsuit against the state, saying that executing him with pentobarbital would react poorly to his existing medical conditions and constitute cruel and unusual punishment, Idaho Public Television reported.

“Bullets aren’t going to react with medication,” Anderson said. “We’re not going to have that problem.”

Diana David, Idaho chapter leader of Survivors Empowered, said that as a survivor of gun violence, she opposed use of the firing squad and its impact on the person killed as well as those who witnessed it, including Department of Correction staff.

“As someone who has witnessed what bullets do to a human being, it’s brutal. It’s gruesome,” David said. “It’s violent on the most evil level you can imagine.”

Boise resident Daniel Murphy supported the bill, and said that those who want to abolish the death penalty do it by opposing different methods, such as hanging, the electric chair and the gas chamber.