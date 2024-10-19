Sections
SportsOctober 20, 2024

FIRST LOOK: A strong third quarter aids Idaho victory over Cal Poly

Vandals scored 21 third quarter points in win over Cal Poly

Randy Isbelle
Idaho defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby, defensive back Andrew Marshall and Idaho linebacker Isiah King tackle Idaho wide receiver Trais Higgins Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Idaho defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby, defensive back Andrew Marshall and Idaho linebacker Isiah King tackle Idaho wide receiver Trais Higgins Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — The No. 13 Idaho Vandals survived a shaky first half and a late comeback attempt by the Mustangs to earn a bounce-back victory over Cal Poly, 34-29, on Saturday at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Art Williams fumbled the ball as Idaho (5-3, 2-2) was attempting to ice the clock and Kai Rapolla returned it 71 yards for a touchdown. It forced the Vandals to recover an onside kick, which Alex Moore successfully accomplished, to avoid a late-game collapse.

Idaho was without quarterbacks Jack Layne and Nick Josifek as well as running backs Eli Cummings and Nate Thomas, all because of injuries, and it showed in the first half.

Layne was in uniform and went out with his fellow captains for the coin toss, but donned a headset for the game.

The Vandals outgained the Mustangs 453-357 because of a strong second-half performance.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Freshman quarterback Jack Wagner finished the day 17-of-23 passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Wide receiver Mark Hamper had four receptions for 103 yards. Jordan Dwyer had seven catches for 87 yards and a score. Williams led the depleted running back room with 15 carries for 93 yards.

Cal Poly (2-5, 1-3) led 14-6 at halftime, but UI’s big third quarter turned things in the Vandals’ favor.

In the third quarter, Wager completed touchdown passes of 8 yards to tight end Mike Martinez and 21 yards to wide receiver Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar. Sandwiched in between was a 2-yard touchdown run by fourth-string quarterback Rocco Koch.

Idaho led 27-16 after the third quarter and held on despite the late scare by the Mustangs.

This is the first look. Come back for the full story.

Story Tags
Idaho football
Idaho Vandals
college sports
