SportsDecember 1, 2024

FIRST LOOK: WSU offense sputters, Wyoming beats Cougs with last-minute touchdown

Cougar defense forces three turnovers, but offense shut out in second half

Sam Taylor
Washington State quarterback John Mateer is tackled by Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay during a game on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Washington State quarterback John Mateer is tackled by Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay during a game on Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

PULLMAN — The Washington State Cougars were shut out in the second half and the Wyoming Cowboys completed an 11-point comeback to beat the Cougars 15-14 on Saturday at Gesa Field.

WSU quarterback John Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He ran for 56 yards on 18 attempts with a touchdown and fumble while being sacked four times, including twice on WSU’s opening drive.

The Cougars carved out a 14-3 second-quarter lead and had a chance to score before the half after a Jamorri Colson interception before Mateer lost the football on an 8-yard run and Wyoming recovered the fumble.

The Cowboys drove more than 60 yards in about two minutes and kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game heading into the half.

The second half was a battle of errors as the Cougar offense continued to sputter. Wyoming kicked a field goal to make it 14-9 with about 17 minutes remaining in the game.

The WSU defense protected a five-point lead with a pair of forced fumbles as senior edge Quinn Roff sacked Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda, stripping him of the ball.

The Cougars were shut out in the second half, leaving Wyoming a chance to traverse 90 yards, capped by Svoboda’s 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg to give the Cowboys their first lead with 25 seconds left.

Mateer threw an interception on the Cougars final play of the game and WSU dropped to 8-4 following its third straight loss.

First Quarter

WSU — Ky.Williams 37 pass from Mateer (D.Janikowski kick), 6:09.

WYO — FG Hoyland 40, :04.

Second Quarter

WSU — Mateer 2 run (D.Janikowski kick), 9:42.

WYO — FG Hoyland 22, :00.

Third Quarter

WYO — FG Hoyland 42, 2:07.

Fourth Quarter

WYO — Gyllenborg 18 pass from Svoboda (run failed), :25.

A — 17,088.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wyoming, Waylee 12-69, Svoboda 17-33, Ferrell 9-27, Stevenson 1-7, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Washington St., Mateer 18-56, Parker 14-45, Pulalasi 1-2.

PASSING — Wyoming, Svoboda 21-34-1-206. Washington St., Mateer 16-22-1-182.

RECEIVING — Wyoming, Durr 5-57, Gyllenborg 4-61, Sargent 2-32, Pelissier 2-27, Stevenson 2-13, Scott 2-(minus 3), Ferrell 1-9, Olsen 1-4, Harvey 1-3, Waylee 1-3. Washington St., Hutson 5-62, Ky.Williams 4-59, Hernandez 4-47, Parker 2-15, Schlenbaker 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

