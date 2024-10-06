Fly fishing films return to Lewiston

The Fly Fishing Film Tour is returning to Lewiston following a five-year hiatus.

The collection of short films featuring exotic locations, reel-peeling adventures and rich stories about some of the characters and personalities who have devoted their lives to the pastime will be shown Saturday by the Kelly Creek Flycasters Club at the Silverthorne Theatre on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

“It’s pretty spectacular,” said club member Bob Long, noting it features films on freshwater species like trout, salmon and steelhead but also includes stories focused on saltwater species like bonefish and permit. “I think everyone is going to enjoy it. For us in this country, there is something we can relate to, there are also some warm-water destinations that will garner everyone’s interest as well.”

Long said the people featured in the film and their particular pursuits of adventure, inclusion and conservation broaden the appeal beyond just fishing.

“They kind of make it interesting. It’s a lot about their personalities, their joy in fishing and their quest to follow it wherever it takes them around the world.”

For example, the film “Visibility” follows Lael Johnson, a western Washington fly fishing guide who is Black and his F.Y.S.H Foundation that focuses on fishing’s ability to bring people of different backgrounds together and to heal people facing challenges. “A Line in the Sand” documents the efforts of anglers and activists trying to protect the pristine ecosystem around Androis, an island in the Bahamas, from a proposed limestone mine. “Triple Trouble” highlights the quest of two women to fish for and bring conservation attention to tripletail, a saltwater species not typically pursued by anglers.