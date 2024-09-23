Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
PhotosMarch 1, 2025

BIG PICTURE: Flying solo above the churn

A bird flies in front of the water flowing from Palouse Falls

A bird flies in front of the water flowing from Palouse Falls on Thursday in western Whitman County. The falls had more robust flows last week because of recent rainfall and melting snow in the region. According to the Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site page on parks.wa.gov, the Palouse River runs through a narrow cataract carved more than 13,000 years ago and drops 200 feet at Palouse Falls into a churning bowl. From there, the water current moves swiftly through a winding gorge of columnar basalt, to its southern end at the Snake River.
A bird flies in front of the water flowing from Palouse Falls on Thursday in western Whitman County. The falls had more robust flows last week because of recent rainfall and melting snow in the region. According to the Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site page on parks.wa.gov, the Palouse River runs through a narrow cataract carved more than 13,000 years ago and drops 200 feet at Palouse Falls into a churning bowl. From there, the water current moves swiftly through a winding gorge of columnar basalt, to its southern end at the Snake River. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A bird flies in front of the water flowing from Palouse Falls on Thursday in western Whitman County. The falls had more robust flows last week because of recent rainfall and melting snow in the region. According to the Palouse Falls State Park Heritage Site page on parks.wa.gov, the Palouse River runs through a narrow cataract carved more than 13,000 years ago and drops 200 feet at Palouse Falls into a churning bowl. From there, the water current moves swiftly through a winding gorge of columnar basalt, to its southern end at the Snake River.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Photo by

LIESBETH POWERS

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Related
PhotosFeb. 26
Traverse
PhotosFeb. 22
BIG PICTURE: Duck, duck ... duck?
PhotosFeb. 21
Pullman pickleball
PhotosFeb. 19
Trudging through the park
Related
How about some sugar, babe?
PhotosFeb. 15
How about some sugar, babe?
A match made in Pullman
PhotosFeb. 15
A match made in Pullman
Snow snack
PhotosFeb. 14
Snow snack
Looking for love
PhotosFeb. 13
Looking for love
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
PhotosFeb. 8
BIG PICTURE: Fresh powder wipeout in the park
Reader Photo of the Day: Pullman protest
PhotosFeb. 6
Reader Photo of the Day: Pullman protest
The face of victory
PhotosFeb. 4
The face of victory
BIG PICTURE: Takin’ it to the hoop
PhotosFeb. 1
BIG PICTURE: Takin’ it to the hoop
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy