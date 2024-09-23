Ford names Linehan as Idaho offensive coordinator

A day after being named the Idaho Vandals’ 37th football coach, Thomas Ford has made his first staffing announcement: wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Matt Linehan will be promoted from within, becoming the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ford announced Linehan’s position change on the Vandal Insider podcast on Thursday, calling it the “only hire that has been made official” in his young tenure. Linehan is now listed as offensive coordinator at the top of his profile on govandals.com.

A former Vandal quarterback who helped the team win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2016, Linehan has served as wide receivers coach for the past three seasons and recruiting coordinator for one.

He has strong ties to the Vandal community — his father, Montana Grizzlies offensive analyst Scott Linehan, was himself an Idaho football player and wide receivers coach in the 1980s. The elder Linehan also spent nearly two decades as a coach in the NFL.

Matt Linehan coached Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson to 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in 2022, with Hatten becoming a 2023 All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honoree.

Hatten left the Vandals as one of the most-decorated offensive players in school history. And Jackson’s speed earned him a spot in the NFL, where he is currently on the practice squad with the New Orleans Saints.