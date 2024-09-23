Forensic evidence reviewed in murder trial

COLFAX — Scientists from Washington State Patrol’s criminal laboratory found two unidentified sources of DNA that were not linked to Jacob Spray or any suspects in the investigation of an alleged murder in town last March.

The Pullman man’s trial proceeded for another day Thursday at Whitman County Superior Court. The jury composed of 15 Whitman County residents reviewed forensic evidence associated with 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray’s death.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said the trial will resume Tuesday. He expects witness testimonies to wrap up that day and Whitman County’s Coroner Annie Pillars to give a statement Wednesday. The jury will deliberate later next week on whether to convict 37-year-old Jacob Spray of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

Pullman Police Department Detective Sgt. Chris Engle spoke about evidence he obtained from Wilson-Spray’s trailer located at Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman. He retrieved a knife, used condoms and an adult toy from her residence for DNA and fingerprint testing. Engle also recovered a knife found on Spray’s person.

Engle was also responsible for seeking out people of interest in the murder case. He spoke with Alejandro Breuer, a Moscow man Wilson-Spray went on a date with the day before her death, as well as three other men he identified through Wilson-Spray’s phone records who could have had relations with her. All men willingly provided DNA samples.

Officer Michael Sontgerath testified he and Officer Heidi Lambley retrieved Spray’s DNA by swabbing the inside of his mouth and hands, taking fingernail scrapings and cuttings, and gathering his clothes.

Engle said the DNA samples from Wilson-Spray, Spray, Breuer and the three other men were sent to WSP’s criminal lab based in Cheney, Wash. He said the Pullman Police Department lacks highly trained forensic technicians and scientists, so evidence is tested at a facility with better resources.

Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick asked Engle if he interviewed and obtained DNA from registered sex offenders in the area — Engle said he did not. He said the evidence would have been run against DNA in the state’s database, which includes sex offenders.

Theresa Kemmerer, supervising forensic scientist at the crime lab, tested the adult toy and knives for fingerprints, but found no usable impressions.