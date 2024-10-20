Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
OutdoorsOctober 27, 2024

Forest Service freezes out temporary workforce

Some positions have been converted to permanent to mitigate effects

Michael Wright Spokesman-Review
story image illustation
U.S. Forest Service

A freeze on hiring some seasonal employees across the U.S. Forest Service will have local impacts, but the agency has taken steps to protect some positions from going dark.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told employees in a call in September that reduced budget projections for the next fiscal year prompted the agency to pause the hiring of all nonfire temporary seasonal employees, a broad category that includes some 2,400 positions across several agency programs nationwide.

The decision does not affect the agency’s seasonal wildfire crews, which will be hired as usual. But it does mean there will be fewer staffers performing a number of important duties on national forests, such as trail maintenance, managing recreational facilities and monitoring fish and wildlife.

Temporary seasonal employees are often referred to as 1039s, a nod to the number of hours they work each year. They are different from permanent seasonal employees, who only work part of the year but don’t have to reapply for their positions each year.

Over the past few years, the agency has converted many of its temporary seasonal positions into permanent seasonal jobs. Moore told employees that they had done so for about 1,400 positions.

That blunts the impact of the wholesale cut of temporary seasonals somewhat, but it’s still going to hurt. Forest Service officials are being tight-lipped on many of the details of the cut, so the exact impacts on the forests closest to Spokane are hard to tease out.

The Colville National Forest had 45 temporary seasonal employees during this past fiscal year, said Jeffrey Todd, a forest spokesperson. Of those, 21 have been converted to permanent seasonal positions. Because of the freeze, the agency has no plans to hire the remainder of those positions.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Todd said the Colville forest’s temporary seasonal employees worked in a variety of programs, including botany, fisheries, timber and more, but he could not provide a more detailed breakdown.

Details for the Idaho Panhandle National Forest and Nez Perce-Clearwater National forests are murkier.

Cassie Wandersee, the Forest Service’s regional spokesperson, provided details for all of Region 1, which includes 10 forests and grasslands from the Panhandle east to North Dakota, but did not provide details specific to the Idaho forest.

Across the entire region, the agency had 100 temporary nonfire seasonal employees at the peak of its 2024 field season, Wandersee said in an emailed statement. The region also has more than 400 permanent seasonals.

Among the positions the agency converted from temporary to permanent seasonal were those at some of its avalanche centers. The Billings Gazette reported that the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman had transitioned its temporary employees to permanent status over the past few years.

The Forest Service’s budget is controlled primarily by Congress. Like the rest of the federal government, it’s funded by a continuing resolution that lasts until Dec. 20.

Agency officials don’t know for sure what their funding will look like after that date. The decision to nix temporary seasonals was made in an effort to plan for the “most conservative funding picture.”

Advertisement
Related
OutdoorsOct. 27
Bozeman-based Warriors & Quiet Waters offers archery program
OutdoorsOct. 27
Walleye continue to move upstream, pose threat to native sal...
OutdoorsOct. 27
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades...
OutdoorsOct. 27
Salmon return to formerly blocked section of the Klamath Riv...
Related
Skating flies and pondering the nature of logic on the Grande Ronde River
OutdoorsOct. 20
Skating flies and pondering the nature of logic on the Grande Ronde River
Fly fishing films return to Lewiston
OutdoorsOct. 20
Fly fishing films return to Lewiston
Exploring the Rainier foothills via RailCycle
OutdoorsOct. 20
Exploring the Rainier foothills via RailCycle
Inside Outdoors briefs
OutdoorsOct. 20
Inside Outdoors briefs
He’s growing older and closer to nature
OutdoorsOct. 6
He’s growing older and closer to nature
Collaborative forms to craft public lands legislation for Idaho Panhandle
OutdoorsOct. 6
Collaborative forms to craft public lands legislation for Idaho Panhandle
Regaining access to Rattlesnake Mountain
OutdoorsOct. 6
Regaining access to Rattlesnake Mountain
Greenland lost record 586B tons of ice in ’19
OutdoorsAug. 21, 2020
Greenland lost record 586B tons of ice in ’19
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy