DALLAS — The way Isaac Jones sees it, he’s getting to experience twice the fun of professional basketball.

For Jones, the former Washington State and Idaho big man on an NBA two-way contract, the combination of logging serious minutes with the G League’s Stockton Kings while gaining valuable practice time with the Sacramento Kings has helped accelerate the usual adjustment that comes with making the jump from the collegiate ranks.

“(Being a two-way player) is a blessing,” Jones, 24, said last month prior to Sacramento’s game in Dallas. “It’s wild, going back and forth between the G League and the NBA, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m just blessed to be here. It (the G League) is really competitive. Every dude’s trying for fight for their life and get out of there. It’s a lot of fun basketball.”

Two-way players divide their time between the NBA and the G League. In 24 games with Sacramento, he is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds. With Stockton, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, he’s averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

After transferring from Idaho after the 2022-23 season, Jones spent last year at WSU, averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while earning All-Pac-12 Conference honors. Jones helped lead the Cougars back to the NCAA Tournament and the team finished with a 25-10 record.

“Luckily, coming from Idaho, I didn’t have to move far (for my next stop),” Jones said.

Despite going undrafted, he’s now part of a growing list of former WSU players in the NBA — a group featuring Klay Thompson in Dallas, Jaylen Wells in Memphis and Mouhamed Gueye in Atlanta.

“It’s awesome (to be part of that group),” Jones said. “I’m happy for Jaylen, glad he went in the draft. He’s where he’s supposed to be and he’s a great player. Klay, he’s a legend. Mouhamed Gueye is also out there.

“Cougs (are) on top right now,” he said. “It (my time at WSU) was great. It was cool to rep my home state. The fans were just amazing. I think about it all the time. It was a great time.”