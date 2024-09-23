Forty years of giving back

When the Lewis Clark Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation held its first banquet, it was far from an immediate success.

In April 1985, the conservation organization that is now a household name in hunting circles was little known.

“It was extremely difficult, because, you know, the Elk Foundation was new. They had just started the previous year,” said Bruce Wyatt.

Origin story

The Lewis-Clark Chapter, the fifth to be chartered, began in 1985. It will hold its annual banquet Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds Pavilion and celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The elk foundation now has about 500 chapters across the country. Each one is run by a committee made up of volunteers who do the dirty work of organizing banquets and other events.

Several people who were charter members of the Lewis-Clark Chapter are still around. But just two of them, Wyatt and Gary Evers, both of Lewiston, continue to be active members of the committee. They credit the late Sam McNeill, a longtime wildlife biologist and manager at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Lewiston, with starting the chapter.

“Sam knew a group of us, a nucleus to put together to get this thing started,” Wyatt said.

They knocked on doors to sell tickets, called local businesses seeking auction items and pressed fellow hunters to join the chapter and the effort.

New venues

After four or five years, the banquet picked up steam. Soon it outgrew the Lewiston Elks Lodge and was moved to what is now the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. But it continued to grow.

“In 1994 people could not get to the silent auction tables to make a bid, because we had round tables, and we were so packed in there, we just literally outgrew it,” Evers said. “Everybody said, ‘Well, the only facility bigger than that is the fair building.’ ”