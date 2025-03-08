Sections
March 8, 2025

Four girls compete for Potlatch Distinguished Young Women title

Lusby
Lusby
Mortensen
Mortensen
Tunnell
Tunnell
Tucker
Tucker

POTLATCH — Four high school juniors will compete for the title of 2026 Distinguished Young Women of Potlatch during a program beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 15, in the Potlatch High School gym.

This year’s theme is “Think Big, Achieve More” and admission cost is $10 regular price, $5 for grades kindergarten through 12 and free for pre-kindergarteners.

The four participants are:

Rylee Tucker, daughter of Ben and Krissi Tucker, of Potlatch; Hannah Mortensen, daughter of Tyler and Dawn Mortensen, of Harvard; Sophia Lusby, daughter of Jesse and Jessica Lusby, of Princeton; and Lucy Tunnell, daughter of James and Beth Tunnell, of Potlatch.

