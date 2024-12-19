Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
PhotosDecember 19, 2024

Friendly competition

Kay Keskinen, from left, Kathleen Hardcastle and Theresa Beavers play a round of Mahjong on Wednesday

Kay Keskinen, from left, Kathleen Hardcastle and Theresa Beavers play a round of Mahjong on Wednesday, one of the weekly activities hosted by Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens, at the 1912 Center in Moscow. A full list of events offered by the non-profit can be found online at users.moscow.com/srcenter.
Kay Keskinen, from left, Kathleen Hardcastle and Theresa Beavers play a round of Mahjong on Wednesday, one of the weekly activities hosted by Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens, at the 1912 Center in Moscow. A full list of events offered by the non-profit can be found online at users.moscow.com/srcenter.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
BIG PICTURE: On the wing ... times a whole bunch
PhotosDec. 7
BIG PICTURE: On the wing ... times a whole bunch
Santa’s a Vandal
PhotosDec. 6
Santa’s a Vandal
Light Up the Season
PhotosDec. 6
Light Up the Season
Easy pickings
PhotosDec. 4
Easy pickings
BIG PICTURE: Is it spooky season again?
PhotosNov. 30
BIG PICTURE: Is it spooky season again?
BIG PICTURE: Joyful play among the leaves
PhotosNov. 23
BIG PICTURE: Joyful play among the leaves
Some chorus with your coffee?
PhotosNov. 23
Some chorus with your coffee?
Lunar leaves
PhotosNov. 21
Lunar leaves
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy