One of Boise’s greatest sports icons is a Super Bowl champion.

Kellen Moore, who became the winningest quarterback in college football history at Boise State, helped the Philadelphia Eagles dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.

Moore is the offensive coordinator of the Eagles, who beat the two-time defending champion Chiefs 40-22.

The Eagles generated 345 yards of offense and three touchdowns, including a 46-yard pass from QB Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith late in the third quarter that made it 34-0. The surprise play call from Moore came just as the Fox broadcasters were saying the Eagles were likely to focus on running the clock.

Moore was in his first — and likely only — year directing the Eagles offense. He created a run-focused attack that capitalized on the dynamic backfield duo of dual-threat quarterback Hurts and historically productive running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley rushed for more than 2,500 yards in the regular season and postseason combined, an NFL record.

The Eagles also went 18-3 and won the championship a year after dysfunction led to the team losing six of its final seven games, including a playoff defeat.

Moore’s success this season likely will make him the youngest head coach in the NFL this week. ESPN and NFL.com have reported that Moore is in line to be hired by the New Orleans Saints, the only team without a coach. Moore interviewed before the Super Bowl but couldn’t be hired until after the game.