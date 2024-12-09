FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sen. Maria Cantwell makes a house call

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story was originally published in the Lewiston Tribune on Dec. 11, 2004. Maria Cantwell was election to her first term in the U.S. Senate in 2000; she was recently reelected to her fourth term in the Senate.

While Maria Cantwell visited the area Saturday to talk about Washington's new sales tax deduction, the freshman U.S. senator heard a boatload of other issues from her constituents.

Speaking at Rooster's Landing in Clarkston, Cantwell fielded questions from about 15 local residents.

Cantwell stopped at Pomeroy at breakfast time and went on to Pullman after her Clarkston stop.

Incoming Asotin County Commissioner Doug Mattoon was on hand with Clarkston Mayor Donna Engle and re-elected county Commissioner Don Brown at Rooster's Landing.

Clarkston resident Stuart Raspone expressed his concerns about national energy policy and illegal immigration.

Cantwell, D-Wash., said any energy policy should push energy independence.

"We need to look at various alternatives for energy and fuel," she said.

American ingenuity can drive the switch from fossil to renewable fuels, Cantwell said, citing the transition from home heating oil to natural gas during the 1970s oil embargo.

Wave and wind power should be harnessed, and renewable biofuel technology should be developed.

She also said power produced in the Northwest should stay here and not be piped across the country.

Some Washington counties have seen their energy rates increase by 50 percent, she said, blaming Enron and the energy price-fixing scandal in California for the spike.

On the issue of immigration, Cantwell said she supports the bipartisan AgJobs bill -- sponsored by U.S. Sens. Larry Craig, R-Idaho, and Edward Kennedy, D-Mass. -- that would ease the transition to legal status for migrant farm workers.

She said she supports the intelligence reform bill, especially a section she wrote that helps stop illegal immigrants before they leave their home countries.